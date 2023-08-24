Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Vrushaba: Mohanlal's film's 1st shooting schedule wrapped; Shanaya Kapoor thrilled to work with veteran actor

    First Published Aug 24, 2023, 12:55 PM IST

    The first shooting schedule of ‘Vrushaba’ is complete. Mohanlal took to Twitter to share this news. The character look is also attached along with the news he shared. He is dressed up as a warrior in a brown golden suit. He has long hair and a focused gaze on his face. Fans are referring to his look as similar to that of his character in ‘Yoddha’. 

    Meanwhile, Shanaya Kapoor, daughter of Sanjay Kapoor, expressed her gratitude and said, ‘It was an honour’. This is her Pan-Indian movie debut. She shared a story on Instagram saying, ‘First schedule done with Mohanlal sir! It was an honour to share the screen with you, sir. Can't wait to get started with the final schedule in London next month’. The first shooting schedule was done in Mysuru. As per the news that Shanaya Kapoor shared, the next schedule might be in London. Zahrah S Khan and Telugu actor Roshann Meka are also in the lead roles. Ekta Kapoor is the producer of the film and the announcement about the movie was also made by her. 

    ALSO READ:  'Malaikottai Vaaliban': Theatre charting started for much-awaited project of Lijo Jose Pellissery-Mohanlal

    Fans are getting crazy since Mohanlal starrers ‘Barroz’ and ‘Malaikottu Vaaliban’ are going to be Christmas releases. ‘Barroz’ is Mohanlal’s directorial debut while  ‘Malaikottu Vaaliban’  is Lijo Jose Pellissery’s direction. ‘Malaikottai Vaaliban’ is the first project of Lijo Jose Pellissery and Mohanlal. It is a period-action movie about an unbeatable wrestler champion of the 1900s, Gulam Muhammad Baksh Bhatt who is also known as Great Gama. Mohanlal’s directorial debut ‘Barroz’, is however taking an interesting approach. This is a fantasy genre film about a 400-year-old spirit that protects the treasure of D’Gama (Vasco da Gama), waiting for the worthy and true descendent of D’Gama. 

    ALSO READ: Barroz: Mohanlal's directorial debut breaks boundaries; ready for multilingual release

    Last Updated Aug 24, 2023, 12:56 PM IST
