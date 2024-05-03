Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Distressed Britney Spears walks out of hotel topless, holds pillow after fight with beau Paul Richard Soliz

    Pop singer Britney Spears, 42, was spotted walking out of the hotel after a huge fight with boyfriend Paul Richard Soliz. She looked distressed as she held a white pillow to her chest, with security surrounding her. 

    Distressed Britney Spears walks out of hotel topless, holds pillow after fight with boyfriend Paul Richard Soliz
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published May 3, 2024, 10:09 AM IST

    Britney Spears allegedly got into a violent altercation with her on-and-off lover, Paul Richard Soliz, at the Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles on Wednesday night, prompting paramedics to arrive, according to several foreign media sources. Several photographs of Britney, 42, being hauled out of the hotel have surfaced on social media, raising concerns about the singer.

    Britney appears topless and frightened in the photos, holding a white pillow to her breast while surrounded by security. According to some sources, she suffered a mental collapse following the vicious confrontation with Paul. However, Britney has labelled the allegations as "fake news" on her own Instagram account. 

    The singer wrote: “Just to let people know the news is fake… I would like respect at this time for people to understand I am getting stronger everyday!!! Truth sucks so can someone teach me how to lie??? Goddesses out there, I’m reaching my higher power and furthermore, I hope you guys are too!!! I need a new toothbrush right now!!! PS: I need an espresso!!! PSS: Not sure why I feel the need to share this… I guess I’m just a girl and I’m on my period so I’m b*tchy… s–t!!!” (sic) She further clarified that she had twisted her ankle last night and paramedics showed up at her door “illegally”.

    “They never came in my room, but I felt completely harassed. I’m moving to Boston. Peace,” she completed her post.

    Meanwhile, TMZ was told that Britney was shouting and "out of control" in the corridor of her room, and other guests believed she was having a "mental breakdown," so paramedics were dispatched.

    An LAPD fire department spokeswoman told Page Six that the ambulance was dispatched to the LA hotel at midnight on Thursday.  

    “We received a 911 call reporting an adult female, who had been injured,” the LAFD rep said. “The caller did not have much information regarding the nature of the injury. We sent one ambulance to the location.” A source informed the publication that Britney left the hotel with her security and is "home now and safe."

     

    Last Updated May 3, 2024, 10:09 AM IST
