    'Malaikottai Vaaliban': Theatre charting started for much-awaited project of Lijo Jose Pellissery-Mohanlal

    After the spectacular performance as 'Mathew' in 'Jailer', Mohanlal is yet again fascinating the audience with his upcoming character in the movie 'Malaikottai Vaaliban'. Directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery, it is expected to arrive in theatres soon.  --by Leona Merlin Antony

    First Published Aug 19, 2023, 4:07 PM IST

    Mohanlal has surprised us all with his character 'Mathew' in Rajanikanth's movie 'Jailer'. It became so popular when Mohanlal did a cameo appearance. It was one of the main reasons too for the Mollywood community to eagerly wait for the release of 'Jailer'. It has been quite some time that a report for the release of 'Malaikottu Vaaliban' has been circulating. 

    Manikandan Aachari, who is doing a character in the film, recently commented that this would indeed be a mass movie of Mohanlal. Lijo Jose Pellissery is particularly known for his directorial brilliance. All his movies stand out always since they have a unique characteristic feature which engulfs the audience's attention. His recent movie 'Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam' was a timeless piece of work and received profound critical acclaim. He never reveals any updates about the movie before the trailer goes out. He throws his films at the audience for them to critically evaluate them and comment. The same is happening for  'Malaikottu Vaaliban' and sadly the trailer is yet to release.

     

    Information has been around which revealed that the movie would be released during Christmas and that the theatre charting for the same has started. The production partners are Shibu Baby John's John and Mary Creative along with Max Lab Cinemas and Century Films. Reports say that Mohanlal will play the role of a wrestler in the film. Marathi actress Sonali Kulkarni is in the film along with Rajeev Pillai, Hareesh Peradi, and Manikanthan Achari. 

    ALSO READ: ‘Pulimada’ teaser OUT: Aishwarya Rajesh, Joju George leaves audience truly confused, curious

    The shooting for Mohanlal's pan-Indian film 'Vrishabha' is also progressing currently. The film is directed by Nanda Kishore. Mohanlal himself had earlier stated that this will be a multilingual film with action and emotion. Bollywood actor Sanjay Kapoor's daughter Shanaya Kapoor is playing an important role in 'Vrishabha'.

