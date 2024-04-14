Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Vishu 2024: Mammootty to Manju Warrier, Malayalam stars extend New Year greetings

    Kerala is celebrating Vishu today (April 14) and top stars of Malayalam cinema including Mammootty and Mohanlal have come forward to extend their greetings today. 

    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Apr 14, 2024, 3:46 PM IST

    Vishu today evokes memories of prosperity and agricultural abundance. Malayalees worldwide celebrate Vishu by preparing everything necessary to create a prosperous sight and extend a helping hand to others. Each equinox serves as a reminder of past agricultural prosperity and instills hope for brighter days ahead.

    As Kerala is celebrating the joyous day, top stars of Malayalam cinema have extended their greetings to the people. Veteran actor Mammootty delighted his fans by sharing a stunning picture of himself along with a heartfelt note, extending warm wishes for a Happy Vishu to everyone.

    Mohanlal shared an image of himself with an idol of Lord Krishna and conveyed his wishes, writing, “Happy Vishu✨🌾🌻.”

     

    Lady Superstar Manju Warrier looked beautiful in a traditional white kasavu dress and wrote, "Happy Vishu. Mirror what you admire. Reflect what you desire. Attract what you expect. Become what you respect."

     

    Last Updated Apr 14, 2024, 3:46 PM IST
