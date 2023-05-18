Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Vijay Varma recalls rejection during Cannes debut, says designers said ‘We don’t want to dress anybody'

    The Indian delegation at Cannes 2023 includes Bollywood actor Vijay Varma. The actor remembered how, just because he wasn't a well-known figure in the business in 2013, none of the stylists wanted to dress him for his Cannes debut.

    First Published May 18, 2023, 3:36 PM IST

    Vijay Varma is one of the other Indian delegation members representing the nation at Cannes in 2023. He has carved out a position in Indian cinema with films like Gully Boy and Darlings. However, the actor has previously appeared in the French Riveria to represent India globally.

    Actor Vijay Varma remembered his first trip to Cannes, where he went with the cast and crew of his movie Monsoon Shootout. When the premiere was to take place, the actor, who was unknown at the time, didn't even have a tuxedo to wear. But after a decade, he has gained recognition in the field thanks to several well-received performances.

    ALSO READ: Nikki Tamboli HOT Photos: Actress flaunts luscious curves in colourful cut-out top, sexy bikini (PICTURES)

    Quoting the actor, he told a media house: "When I came here, I bought one jacket from Zara, which I could afford. But they said you have to wear the whole suit for the main and two events. And I went to people, saying, 'Can some designer come? Can some stylist help me?' And they said, 'Who's Vijay Varma? We don't want to dress anybody.'

    Audiences and critics have praised Vijay Varma for his role in 'Dahaad' on Prime Video. Vijay also attended the Berlin Film Festival in January of this year, where the Berlinale series section debuted the show. Vijay, who is reportedly dating Tamannaah Bhatia right now, explained how he could find a tuxedo for the occasion at the last minute. He'll appear in The Devotion of Suspect X after that. Sara Ali Khan, Esha Gupta, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and other Indians are also present at Cannes this year.

    ALSO READ: Urfi Javed SEXY Pictures: Actress stuns netizens with bold and bizarre cut-out attire (PICTURES)

