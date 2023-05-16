Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Nikki Tamboli HOT Photos: Actress flaunts luscious curves in colourful cut-out top, sexy bikini (PICTURES)

    First Published May 16, 2023, 6:13 PM IST

    Bigg Boss 14 fame Nikki Tamboli has set Instagram ablaze with a hot video from her exotic Goa vacation. Check out her sexiest snaps in a risque multi-coloured cut-out top and skirt alongside wet bikini looks.

    article_image1

    Image: Nikki Tamboli / Instagram

    We want to add Bigg Boss 14 fame Nikki Tamboli's latest holiday look to the shopping cart. Check out her recent sultry snaps in a risque multi-coloured cut-out top and skirt alongside wet bikini looks as well. (WATCH VIDEO)

    article_image2

    Image: Nikki Tamboli / Instagram

    Nikki Tamboli looks hot and sensational in a sky blue and pink coloured plunging neckline cut-out top with a risque skirt of the same colour combination.

    article_image3

    Image: Nikki Tamboli / Instagram

    Nikki Tamboli is a total beach bum. The actress proves her love for tropical vibes and sand by slaying it effortlessly in a sky blue and pink coloured plunging neckline cut-out top with a risque skirt of the same colour combination.

    article_image4

    Image: Nikki Tamboli / Instagram

    Nikki Tamboli has given fans a dose of charm and desire by donning a sky blue and pink coloured plunging neckline cut-out top with a risque skirt of the same colour combination outfit during her beach vacay trip in Goa.

    article_image5

    Image: Nikki Tamboli / Instagram

    Nikki Tamboli looks stunning and is a sight to behold in a vibrant multi-coloured bikini outfit with short bottoms as she enjoys her vacay days inside the pool.

    article_image6

    Image: Nikki Tamboli / Instagram

    Nikki Tamboli has upped the beach fashion game to the next level with her sexy poses in a vibrant multi-coloured bikini outfit with short bottoms as she beats the summer heat inside a pool.

    article_image7

    Image: Nikki Tamboli / Instagram

    Nikki Tamboli's sartorial fashion outfits are always next level. The actress looks mesmerizing and sexy siren as she dons a vibrant multi-coloured bikini outfit with short bottoms and gives an alluring pose inside the swimming pool.

    article_image8

    Image: Nikki Tamboli / Instagram

    Nikki Tamboli looks exquisite and breathtaking with fresh, dewy looks and sexy poses in her bold multi-coloured plunging neckline bikini outfit with bottoms inside the pool.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Farhana controversy: Aishwarya Rajesh given solid police protection in Chennai; know details vma

    Farhana controversy: Aishwarya Rajesh given solid police protection in Chennai; know details

    No 'shadow or implicit' ban imposed on 'The Kerala Story': Tamil Nadu govt informs SC anr

    No 'shadow or implicit' ban imposed on 'The Kerala Story': Tamil Nadu govt informs SC

    Amrapali Dubey SEXY video: Bhojpuri actress, Nirahua's BOLD romantic song is not to be missed-WATCH RBA

    Amrapali Dubey SEXY video: Bhojpuri actress, Nirahua's BOLD romantic song is not to be missed-WATCH

    Salman Khan left startled as Kangana Ranaut calls him out in viral video (WATCH) vma

    Salman Khan left startled as Kangana Ranaut calls him out in viral video (WATCH)

    My mom thought I was autistic: Cristiano Ronaldo partner Georgina Rodriguez shocks with childhood revelations-ayh

    'My mom thought I was autistic': Ronaldo's partner Georgina shocks with childhood revelations

    Recent Stories

    IPL 2023, PBKS vs DC preview: Punjab Kings versus Delhi Capitals, location, venue, date, time, where to watch, live streaming-ayh

    IPL 2023, PBKS vs DC: Punjab Kings targets major win to keep playoff hopes alive versus Delhi Capitals

    No question of resigning': Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar before meeting Mallikarjun Kharge AJR

    'No question of resigning': Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar before meeting Mallikarjun Kharge

    Wrestlers vs WFI chief: Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal expresses doubts over Brij Bhushan Singh's investigation-ayh

    Wrestlers vs WFI chief: Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal expresses doubts over Brij Bhushan Singh's investigation

    Pakistan Spoilers' behind attack on military installations to face trials under Army Act, vows top brass AJR

    Pakistan: 'Spoilers' behind attack on military installations to face trials under Army Act, vows top brass

    IPL 2023, Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders: KKR players catch up with 'Thalaiva' Rajinikanth post-CSK victory (PICTURES)-ayh

    IPL 2023: KKR players catch up with 'Thalaiva' Rajinikanth post-CSK victory (PICTURES)

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon