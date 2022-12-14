Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Vijay Sethupathi viral SELFIE: Fans are awestruck with actor drastic weight loss; star all set for Bollywood

    Vijay Sethupathi is going to make his Bollywood debut alongside Katrina Kaif. Sriram Raghavan directed the film, which is named Merry Christmas. It's a suspenseful thriller. Actor's lean look has left his fans amazed.
     

    Vijay Sethupathi viral SELFIE: Fans are awestuck with actor drastic weight loss; star is all set for Bollywood RBA
    Author
    Richa Barua
    First Published Dec 14, 2022, 10:09 AM IST

    Vijay Sethupathi is making waves on the Internet for all the right reasons. The actor recently shared a picture of himself in a white shirt with his Instagram followers. In the photo, the actor proudly displays his toned figure while taking a mirror selfie. 

    The shot appears to be from his vanity or cosmetics area since we can see several clothing hanging in the background. The actor merely added a nerd face emoji to the post's caption. His supporters quickly noted his metamorphosis and swamped the comment section shortly after he published the image.

    Also Read: Sidharth Malhotra's rugged avatar as RAW Agent in Mission Majnu poster revealed

    Vijay was wearing a grin and white-rimmed spectacles in the shot. He appeared to have lost weight, which was obvious on his face. In the caption, he included an emoji. Fans flocked to the actor's post's comments section.

    A user wrote, "What a changeover." Another wrote, "Handsome," followed by love-struck emoticons. "Super anna," a user wrote, while others dropped heart and fire emoticons.  

    One commented, "What a changeover (sic)." Another said, "vjs back to smart (sic)." Many questioned if the photo was edited or if Vijay has undergone weight loss. One social media user asked, "Weight loss?" 

    Vijay Sethupathi is one of India's most well-known actors. It was previously reported that he is in negotiations to portray one of the villains in Allu Arjun's Pushpa: The Rule. In Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan, he will play a villainous character. Vijay is all ready to make his Hindi debut with Farzi. 

    It was directed by Raj and DK and starred Shahid Kapoor and Raashi Khanna. It will be available on Amazon Prime Video. He also appears in Merry Christmas, a remake of Tamil film Maanagaram, with Katrina Kaif and Mumbaikars.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif)

    Vijay Sethupathi, on the other hand, had four films released this year: Vikram, Maamanithan, 19 (1) (a), and DSP. Vikram, which co-starred Kamal Haasan, was well-received by audiences, and the actor was acclaimed for his portrayal.

    Last Updated Dec 14, 2022, 10:42 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kantara Rishab Shetty took a major dig at people who called his film 'low-budget', says 'it's my biggest film' RBA

    Kantara: Rishab Shetty took a major dig at people who called his film 'low-budget', says 'it's my biggest film

    Ananya Panday enjoyed Argentina vs Croatia match, hooted for Lionel Messi, also caught a glimpse of David Beckham RBA

    Ananya Panday enjoyed Argentina vs Croatia match, hooted for Messi, also caught a glimpse of David Beckham

    FIFA World Cup: Will Shah Rukh Khan promote his latest film Pathaan in finals? Here's what we know RBA

    FIFA World Cup: Will Shah Rukh Khan promote his latest film Pathaan in finals? Here's what we know

    Terrence Lewis and Nora Fatehi prank Malaika Arora in the upcoming episode of 'Moving In With Malaika' vma

    Terrence Lewis and Nora Fatehi prank Malaika Arora in the upcoming episode of 'Moving In With Malaika'

    Akshay Kumar's suave look from upcoming song of Selfiee is just unmissable - READ on to know vma

    Akshay Kumar's suave look from upcoming song of Selfiee is just unmissable - READ on to know

    Recent Stories

    Gurugram couple booked for sexually exploiting adopted children gcw

    Gurugram couple booked for 'sexually exploiting' adopted children

    China amassing forces along LAC; Tawang clash shows provocative trend: US

    China amassing forces along LAC; Tawang clash shows provocative trend: US

    Big relief for passengers Smooth movement observed at Delhi IGI Airport airlines issue advisory gcw

    Relief for passengers! Smooth movement observed at Delhi IGI Airport, airlines issue advisory

    Urfi Javed SEXY photos: Netizens call her 'Future porn star of India', gets brutally trolled for strappy black monokini RBA

    Urfi Javed SEXY photos: Netizens call her 'Future porn star of India', gets trolled for her strappy monokini

    US President Biden signs same-sex marriage bill into law calls it vital step towards equality gcw

    'Today's a good day...' US President Biden signs same-sex marriage bill into law

    Recent Videos

    BAN vs IND 2022-23, Chittagong/1st Test: KL Rahul promises that India will play aggressively against Bangladesh; here is why-ayh

    BAN vs IND 2022-23, 1st Test: KL Rahul promises that India will play aggressively; here's why

    Video Icon
    On This Day Tangail Para drop, India's largest airborne operation 51 years ago

    Revisiting Tangail Para drop, India's largest airborne operation 51 years ago

    Video Icon
    PM Modi inaugurates Rs 8650 crore Nagpur Metro Phase 1, buys a ticket and takes a ride

    PM Modi inaugurates Rs 8,650 crore Nagpur Metro Phase 1, buys a ticket and takes a ride

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop: Featuring Peekay, Catchy, Hashbbc and Kavya Kirti

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Peekay, Catchy, Hashbbc and Kavya Kirti

    Video Icon
    Cyclone Mandous: Rough waves cause damage at Marina beach; houses damaged in Villupuram

    Cyclone Mandous: Rough waves cause damage at Marina beach; houses damaged in Villupuram

    Video Icon