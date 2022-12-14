Vijay Sethupathi viral SELFIE: Fans are awestruck with actor drastic weight loss; star all set for Bollywood

Vijay Sethupathi is going to make his Bollywood debut alongside Katrina Kaif. Sriram Raghavan directed the film, which is named Merry Christmas. It's a suspenseful thriller. Actor's lean look has left his fans amazed.

Vijay Sethupathi is making waves on the Internet for all the right reasons. The actor recently shared a picture of himself in a white shirt with his Instagram followers. In the photo, the actor proudly displays his toned figure while taking a mirror selfie.

The shot appears to be from his vanity or cosmetics area since we can see several clothing hanging in the background. The actor merely added a nerd face emoji to the post's caption. His supporters quickly noted his metamorphosis and swamped the comment section shortly after he published the image.

Vijay was wearing a grin and white-rimmed spectacles in the shot. He appeared to have lost weight, which was obvious on his face. In the caption, he included an emoji. Fans flocked to the actor's post's comments section.

A user wrote, "What a changeover." Another wrote, "Handsome," followed by love-struck emoticons. "Super anna," a user wrote, while others dropped heart and fire emoticons.

One commented, "What a changeover (sic)." Another said, "vjs back to smart (sic)." Many questioned if the photo was edited or if Vijay has undergone weight loss. One social media user asked, "Weight loss?"

Vijay Sethupathi is one of India's most well-known actors. It was previously reported that he is in negotiations to portray one of the villains in Allu Arjun's Pushpa: The Rule. In Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan, he will play a villainous character. Vijay is all ready to make his Hindi debut with Farzi.

It was directed by Raj and DK and starred Shahid Kapoor and Raashi Khanna. It will be available on Amazon Prime Video. He also appears in Merry Christmas, a remake of Tamil film Maanagaram, with Katrina Kaif and Mumbaikars.

Vijay Sethupathi, on the other hand, had four films released this year: Vikram, Maamanithan, 19 (1) (a), and DSP. Vikram, which co-starred Kamal Haasan, was well-received by audiences, and the actor was acclaimed for his portrayal.