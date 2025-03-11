Government extends free import policy: Yellow Peas for 3 months, Urad for 1 year

According to the notification, the import of yellow peas under the ITC (HS) Code 07131010 will now be classified as "Free" without the previously applicable Minimum Import Price (MIP) condition or any port restrictions.

The Indian government has extended the free import policy for Yellow peas and Urad, making it easier for traders to bring these pulses into the country The Ministry of Commerce & Industry, Department of Commerce, issued a notification regarding the extension.

However, traders must register their imports under the online Import Monitoring System. This new rule applies immediately to all shipments where the Bill of Lading (Shipped on Board) is issued on or before May 31, 2025.

Previously, the free import policy for yellow peas was set to expire on February 28, 2025. With this extension, traders now have an additional three months until May 31, 2025, to import yellow peas freely under the updated conditions. The notification states that all other terms and conditions from earlier government notifications remain unchanged.

Urad Import Policy Extended Until March 2026

The government has also extended the free import policy for urad dal. Under the revised rules, traders can continue importing urad freely until March 31, 2026. This marks an extension of the previous deadline of March 31, 2025.

The decision to extend the import policy for both yellow peas and urad is expected to stabilize prices and ensure adequate supply in the domestic market. Pulses are a key part of India's food security, and the government frequently adjusts import policies to balance demand and supply.

The relaxation of import conditions, especially for yellow peas, may also help food processing industries that rely on imported pulses. This latest extension is part of the government's ongoing efforts to manage agricultural imports effectively and ensure a steady supply of essential food items in the country.

