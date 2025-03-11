Career

7 lucrative careers that didn’t exist a decade ago

Blockchain Developer

Designs and implements blockchain systems for cryptocurrencies, finance, and supply chains.
 

Influencer Marketing Manager

Develops brand partnerships with social media influencers to drive engagement and sales.
 

Climate Change Analyst

Studies environmental data to help businesses and governments create sustainable solutions.
 

AI Ethics Consultant

AI Ethics Consultant ensures artificial intelligence is developed and used responsibly, addressing bias and fairness.

Cybersecurity Incident Responder

Investigates and mitigates cyber threats to protect businesses from data breaches and attacks.
 

Digital Detox Therapist

Helps individuals reduce screen time and restore a healthy balance between technology and real life.
 

E-sports Coach and Manager

Trains professional gamers and oversees competitive gaming teams in the booming e-sports industry.

