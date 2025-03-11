7 lucrative careers that didn’t exist a decade ago

Career
Designs and implements blockchain systems for cryptocurrencies, finance, and supply chains.
Develops brand partnerships with social media influencers to drive engagement and sales.
Studies environmental data to help businesses and governments create sustainable solutions.
AI Ethics Consultant ensures artificial intelligence is developed and used responsibly, addressing bias and fairness.
Investigates and mitigates cyber threats to protect businesses from data breaches and attacks.
Helps individuals reduce screen time and restore a healthy balance between technology and real life.
Trains professional gamers and oversees competitive gaming teams in the booming e-sports industry.
