China's 'artificial sun' sets new milestone by sustaining 100 million degrees for 1,000 seconds

Read Full Article

China's Experimental Advanced Superconducting Tokamak (EAST) fusion energy reactor, also known as the 'artificial sun', has successfully sustained plasma for a record-breaking 1,000 seconds. This achievement surpasses the previous record of 403 seconds set in 2023.

Also Read: US: Iconic 'Black Lives Matter' mural near White House removed post Trump's encroachment threats

The EAST reactor, operated by the Institute of Plasma Physics under the Chinese Academy of Sciences, has been conducting experiments since 2006, completing hundreds of thousands of tests to date. The recent breakthrough marks a crucial step towards developing nuclear fusion as a viable source of energy.

The quest for nuclear fusion

Nuclear fusion, the process that powers the sun, involves combining atomic nuclei to release vast amounts of energy. This process is the opposite of nuclear fission, which is used in atomic weapons and nuclear power plants. Fusion emits no greenhouse gases, carries less risk of accidents, and eliminates the threat of atomic material theft.

Scientists consider nuclear fusion the 'holy grail' of energy, as it promises to provide near-unlimited amounts of energy. By harnessing this technology, researchers aim to address the global energy crisis and power humanity's exploration beyond the solar system.

Overcoming challenges

Achieving nuclear fusion requires temperatures over 100 million degrees Celsius and sustained long-term operation. The recent experiment demonstrates a major milestone in stabilizing the system for an extended period.

"A fusion device must achieve stable operation at high efficiency for thousands of seconds to enable the self-sustaining circulation of plasma," explained Song Yuntao, director of the Institute of Plasma Physics. "This is critical for the continuous power generation of future fusion plants."

Future

While the EAST reactor has yet to achieve ignition, the point at which nuclear fusion creates its own energy and sustains reactions, the recent breakthrough is an encouraging step towards maintaining prolonged, confined plasma loops.

China has begun constructing a new generation of experimental fusion research facilities in Anhui Province, aiming to accelerate the application and development of fusion energy.

Song Yuntao emphasized the importance of international collaboration, stating, "We hope to expand international collaboration via EAST and bring fusion energy into practical use for humanity."

Also Read: Ukraine or Dark Storm Team: Who is behind X cyberattack? Here's what Elon Musk said (WATCH)

Latest Videos