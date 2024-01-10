Vijay Sethupathi reveals being body-shamed for his casual dressing, wearing slippers for film events

After a stunning performance in Shah Rukh Khan-starrer 'Jawan', Vijay Sethupathi is gearing up for his forthcoming film, 'Merry Christmas'. The actor is currently busy promoting the film and touring from one city to another. Those who have seen him know how the actor dresses casually for every event and even wears chappals. In a recent interview, the actor opened up about his public appearances and casual attire at film functions.

Vijay Sethupathi has been body-shamed

"I've been body-shamed countless times for how I look. It happened, but the good news is that many accept you for who you are. Today, wherever I go, I am accepted; this is a blessing. Thanks to my audience, I am content to be myself. I didn't expect this," the actor explained.

Social media debate over his casual appearance

''I am sometimes cautious of my costumes since I believe in wearing what makes me feel comfortable. People often accuse me of bragging, and occasionally of being overly simplistic. How is wearing slippers equivalent to bringing anything simple? However, I am also aware of this at times. When I attend functions, I notice how beautifully others are dressed, and it makes me very conscious. So I try to avoid social gatherings and meetings as much as possible; otherwise, I am at ease," he continued.

Also read: Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare wedding: Aamir Khan, Azad sing 'Phoolon Ka' for bride on sangeet (WATCH)

South to Bollywood transition

"There's nothing like that. I'm not the type of person who makes plans and sticks to them; I feel that when you're open, people can surprise you. When I met Sriram Raghavan for 'Merry Christmas', I had no idea that I would be doing this and working with Katrina Kaif. 'Mumbaikar' is a remake, but 'Farzi' did not anticipate working with Raj and DK. I had a great time working with them," he added.

About 'Merry Christmas'

Sriram Raghavan directs the upcoming Indian thriller film Merry Christmas. The film is shot simultaneously in Hindi and Tamil and stars Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi.