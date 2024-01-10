Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare wedding: Aamir Khan, Azad sing 'Phoolon Ka' for bride on sangeet (WATCH)

Ira Khan, daughter of Aamir Khan and Reena Dutta, married Nupur Shikhare on January 9 in Udaipur. A video of Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao, and their son Azad performing during a sangeet has gone viral.

Ira Khan, the daughter of Aamir Khan and Reena Dutta, is being married today, January 10, in Udaipur. Ira and Nupur Shikhare are already in the City of Lakes, spending the pre-wedding celebrations with families and close friends. The couple held their sangeet on January 9. Videos of the festivities are already going viral. What else? Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao hit the stage with their son Azad to perform at the sangeet.

Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare held their sangeet on January 9. Aamir Khan, the proud father, entered the stage on the big day. He was accompanied by his ex-wife Kiran Rao and their kid Azad. They sang a song written by Azad and dedicated to Ira. 'Phoolon Ka Taroon Ka' they sang.

The bride and groom made a beautiful entrance at their sangeet ceremony. What drew our eye, however, was Ira's lehenga, which was paired with a hooded cloak. It will undoubtedly remind you of Little Red Riding Hood.

On January 3, Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare registered their marriage. The pair, who are officially married, enjoy a traditional wedding in Udaipur. Relatives and close friends surround it. The wedding is set to take place from January 8 to 10 at the Taj Aravali Resort on Kodiyat Road in Udaipur. The hotel has 176 rooms and has been rented for roughly 250 people, including Bollywood celebrities and bride and groom-relations.

About Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare wedding

They formalised their married status by signing the marriage registration papers at the Taj Lands End in Mumbai's Bandra district. The wedding was attended by Aamir Khan, his ex-wives Kiran Rao and Reena Dutta, Ira Khan's brothers Junaid Khan and Azad, Nupur Shikhare's mother, Pritam Shikhare, and industrialist Mukesh Ambani, who Nita Ambani accompanied.

A spectacular event is planned for January 13 at the BKC Jio Centre, with famous individuals from Bollywood and politics invited. IndiaToday.in has obtained unique details on the event's attendee list.

Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn, Amitabh Bachchan, Karan Johar, Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Rajkumar Hirani, Ashutosh Gowarikar, Juhi Chawla, Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, and others are among those set to attend the star-studded celebration.