Vijay or Rajinikanth? Check HERE which South star surpassed Shah Rukh Khan in popularity among Indian heroes

Ormax Media, a leading media consulting firm, has recently released a list of popular male stars in India, with South Indian stars dominating the rankings.

South Indian cinema is making waves not only in terms of budgets and collections but also in popularity. Ormax Media, a leading media consulting firm, has recently released a list of popular male stars in India, with South Indian stars dominating the rankings.

Topping the list is Thalapathy Vijay, famous Tamil actor, followed by Bollywood icons Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Akshay Kumar. Bahubali fame Prabhas secured the third position. Surprisingly, only three Bollywood stars made it to the top ten list.

The complete list of the top 10 most popular Indian celebrities for the month of August includes:

1. Vijay

2. Shah Rukh Khan

3. Prabhas

4. Akshay Kumar

5. Ajith Kumar

6.Salman Khan

7.Jr. Ntr

8 Allu Arjun

9.Ram Charan

10.Rajinikanth

Meanwhile, Vijay's 'Leo' is set to release in theatres on October 19. The film is directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. The movie features Vijay, Trisha, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun, Gautham, Mathew Thomas and Sandy. Expectations are rising as director Lokesh Kanakaraj and Vijay's first collaboration Master became a huge hit.

It is reported that Leo will have a twenty four hour fan show in Kerala. Marathon shows are being organized at SA Multiplex in Pulluvila, Thiruvananthapuram under the leadership of Vijay fan Priyamudan Nanpans. The show will start on October 19 at 7, 11, 2, 6, 9.30, 11.59 and on October 20 at 4 am. The star's fan club also has a plan to provide financial assistance to students.

The Route Production House, owned by Vijay, confirmed the release of the movie which helped fans have an idea for the countdown. The movie will be released on October 19 during the Dussehra holidays in Tamil, Kannada, Telugu and Hindi.