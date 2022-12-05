Videos and pictures: Hansika Motwani and Sohael Khaturiya finally got married at Mundota Fort in Jaipur

Fans have wished Hansika Motwani and Sohael Khaturiya well on social media since the couple's first public appearances as husband and wife. The much-in-love couple tied the knot on December 4 at Mundota Fort in Jaipur.

Finally getting married is Hansika Motwani and Sohael Khaturiya! The much-in-love couple exchanged vows today, December 4, in front of their loved ones and close friends at Mundota Fort & Palace outside of Jaipur. The first pictures of Hansika and Sohael together as husband and wife have surfaced, and they look gorgeous. At her wedding, Hansika made a striking entrance to the well-known Din Shagna Da song.

The entrance of the actress Maha is equally stunning and moving. As she enters wearing a magnificent red lehenga, one can see Hansika's brothers carrying her "phoolon ki chaadar," or blanket of flowers. As the bride goes toward the husband on her wedding day, brothers perform this rite for the unmarried in accordance with Hindu tradition.

The pair wore matching white gowns with yellow flower prints for the Haldi ceremony. In a picture shared on Instagram by Hansika's fan page, the actress was seen glowing with a wedding radiance while wearing a chic white suit and flowery jewellery. Hansika was spotted conversing with her loved ones at the occasion while wearing her hair pinned back. Sohael, on the other hand, was spotted wearing a traditional kurta pyjama.

Social media received several videos and images from their afternoon party. The couple invited their guests to a pre-wedding event with an all-white theme. Hansika chose a sparkling, beaded white gown for the event, accessorising it with shoes and sunglasses. Sohael matched her colour scheme and looked sharp in an all-white tux. The two drove up in a stylish white convertible to the location. They danced to the popular song Tu Meri from the movie Bang Bang! by Hrithik Roshan and Katrina Kaif (2014). Additionally, they drank together while encircling each other with their arms.

Before departing for her lavish wedding in Jaipur, Hansika Motwani had her bachelorette party in Greece with her girlfriends.

On November 2, Hansika Motwani, starring in several South films, announced her engagement to her business partner Sohael Khaturiya. In front of the Eiffel Tower, surrounded by candles, flowers, and fireworks, Sohael proposed to Hansika.

