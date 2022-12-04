Anupam Kher meets Kangana Ranaut at airport, says 'Always a pleasure to meet my dearest'

Anupam Kher took to Instagram to post a picture with his 'Emergency' co-star Kangana Ranaut as they bumped into each other at the airport lounge. The 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' actor took to Instagram to post an all smiles picture with fellow ‘Kashmiri’ Kangana as they co-incidentally happen to be at the Mumbai airport lounge at the same time.

One of the celebrities that uses social media the most right now is Anupam Kher. The Saaransh actor, who uses social media extensively, frequently shares photographs and videos of both his personal and professional lives. His followers are constantly curious about the actor's endeavours.

Anupam Kher shared another another picture of his sudden encounter with Kangana Ranaut, his Emergency co-star, on Sunday. The two ran into each other at the airport. As they both happened to be in the Mumbai airport lounge at the same time, the Kuch Kuch Hota Hai actor posted an adorable photo on Instagram with fellow "Kashmiri" Kangana.

Kangana may be seen in the image sporting a stylish peach saree and a pair of black sunglasses. Anupam, on the other hand, is dressed coolly in denim and a white shirt. As they posed for the cosy photos, Kangana was seated on a couch and Anupam was perched on the armrest. In the following image, the pair are seen posing for the camera while standing next to one another.

Along with the pic, Anupam wrote, “Always a pleasure to meet my dearest @kanganaranaut ! Whether on the sets of #Emergency or at the airport lounge. Jai Ho! #Himachali #Actor #Director."

Anupam Kher will portray the late political figure Jayaprakash Narayan in the movie Emergency. Anupam Kher recently shared his first image as JP Narayan, an opponent of Indira Gandhi in the 1970s, on his social media accounts. In the movie, Kangana is portraying Indira Gandhi.

