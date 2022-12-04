Hansika Motwani's dreamy haldi photos go viral; couple slays in white outfits

Hansika Motwani and her fiancé Sohael Khaturiya's Haldi pictures are out now! The actress and to-be husband are seen twinning in white in dreamy photos. The couple is seen twinning in white outfits with yellow floral print. They are seen smiling as they cherish the memorable moments before tying the knot.

Actor Hansika Motwani and businessman Sohael Khaturiya are getting married today in Jaipur, Rajasthan. The internet is flooded with videos and images from their pre-wedding celebrations. The most recent photos from their enchanted Haldi ceremony are currently trending on social media. The couple is seen twinning in white outfits with yellow floral print. They are seen smiling as they cherish the memorable moments before tying the knot.

In a photo posted by Hansika’s fan page on Instagram, Hansika is seen radiating a bridal glow in an elegant white suit and floral jewellery. Hansika had her hair tied back while she was seen interacting at the event with her loved ones. Sohael, on the other hand, is seen wearing a traditional kurta pyjama.

Here are some other photos and videos from their Haldi ceremony

Following the mehendi ceremony, the couple and their guests decided to have a pre-wedding reception with an all-white theme. Online users have found several videos and images from their midday celebration.

Hansika chose a sparkling, beaded white gown for the event, accessorising it with shoes and sunglasses. Sohael matched her colour scheme and looked sharp in an all-white tux. The two drove up in a stylish white convertible to the location. They danced to the popular song Tu Meri from the movie Bang Bang! by Hrithik Roshan and Katrina Kaif (2014).

