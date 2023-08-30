Video: Mamata Banerjee meets Amitabh Bachchan's family at their Juhu bungalow

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Mamata Banerjee paid a visit to the Bachchan family at their Jalsa bungalow in Juhu, Mumbai, while she was in the city for the third gathering of India's Opposition Front.

    Mamata Banerjee, the Chief Minister of West Bengal, has traveled to Mumbai with the purpose of participating in the third gathering of India's Opposition Front. Upon her arrival in the city, she promptly paid a visit to the iconic actor Amitabh Bachchan at his residence. A video capturing Mamata Banerjee's arrival at Amitabh Bachchan's home is gaining significant traction across various social media platforms.

    A gracious reception awaited Mamata Banerjee, with Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, and Aaradhya Bachchan extending a hearty welcome. Notably, Big B, alongside his daughter Shweta Bachchan and Navya Naveli Nanda, was also in attendance. The Bachchan family's warm interaction with the Chief Minister of West Bengal has been captured in photos and videos that are circulating widely on social media platforms.

    In the previous year, Amitabh Bachchan graced the inaugural ceremony of the Kolkata International Film Festival (KIFF). During this significant occasion, Mamata Banerjee advocated for Amitabh Bachchan to be bestowed with India's most prestigious civilian accolade, the Bharat Ratna. "Although not officially, but from Bengal, we will raise this demand to honour Amitabh Bachchan with the Bharat Ratna award for his contribution to Indian cinema for such a long time," she said.

    Amitabh Bachchan on the work front

    In recent developments concerning his professional endeavors, Amitabh Bachchan's latest appearance was in Sooraj Barjatya's movie 'Uunchai'. In this film, he collaborated with Anupam Kher and Boman Irani. Presently, he is engrossed in the filming of 'Kaun Banega Crorepati 15'.

