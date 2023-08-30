Sidharth Malhotra flaunts Kiara Advani's smiling, happy look on Instagram, shares romantic note

Earlier this week, when Sidharth and Kiara were clicked by the paparazzi leaving a restaurant after a romantic dinner date, they became the talk of the town.

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra have emerged as Bollywood's cutest duo. The couple never hesitates to declare their love for one another and uses every chance to congratulate one another on their accomplishments. Kiara can be seen beaming and unrestrained in a vibrant photo Sidharth posted on Instagram story. “May your smile keep shining on every set and wherever you go! You deserve nothing but true happiness. Can’t wait to see what you’re shooting next!" he wrote.

The actress can be seen sporting a color-blocked dress and flashing a gorgeous smile worth a million dollars in the photo. The paparazzi earlier this week, saw Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani together at an art exhibition. They were reportedly at the Jehangir Art Gallery in Mumbai. Sidharth and Kiara can be seen admiring artwork at the show in a paparazzi film that was uploaded to the internet. Kiara was dressed in a white jumpsuit with a delicate floral motif, while Sidharth was dressed in a maroon-and-black checkered shirt and black trousers.

Sidharth Malhotra, who was last seen in 'Mission Majnu', will next be seen in the action movie 'Yodha', which is slated to release towards the end of this year. The actor will also be seen in Rohit Shetty’s web series 'Indian Police Force', which will stream on Amazon Prime Video. Meanwhile, Kiara Advani, who was most recently seen in 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' with Kartik Aaryan, will next appear in 'Game Changer', a political thriller opposite Ram Charan.

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra recently made headlines as well when their movie 'Shershaah' received the National Award. The movie, which is based on the late Captain Vikram Batra's life, won the Special Jury Award for Features Film. Vishnuvardhan was the director of the 2021 movie, which was made by Dharma Productions and Kaash Entertainment.

