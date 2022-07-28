Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    BOLD and SEXY: Esha Gupta's 7 HOT topless photos fans should not miss

    First Published Jul 28, 2022, 5:14 PM IST

     Esha Gupta, a Bollywood actress, has 9.8 million Instagram followers and is a frequent social media user. View her most recent photos on social media.

    Photo Courtesy: Esha Gupta's Instagram

    Esha Gupta frequently shattered the internet with her bold pictures. The actress didn't only go nude once; she also often went topless and tempted her admirers with sexy photographs. 

    Photo Courtesy: Esha Gupta's Instagram

    Esha Gupta recently shared photographs from her most recent photoshoot that were topless, and she has now gone entirely naked on Instagram. 
     

    Photo Courtesy: Esha Gupta's Instagram

    With Esha Gupta's very steamy photos, Esha has been heating up her social media profile. Esha Gupta is dating Manuel Campos Guallar, a Spanish businessman born on February 11 in Spain. Esha’s boyfriend holds a bachelor’s degree in Law and Finance and a master’s degree in Business Administration.

    Photo Courtesy: Esha Gupta's Instagram

    The woman surely understands how to show off her curves while maintaining her elegance. Esha Gupta has been posting many sexy photos to Instagram, but she has blocked the commenting feature.
     

    Photo Courtesy: Esha Gupta's Instagram

    It appears that the actress is trying to avoid the criticism that is likely to follow such images. However, many people continued to criticise her in harsh ways on social media.

    Photo Courtesy: Esha Gupta's Instagram

    She posted several topless images in which she could be seen concealing her assets with little more than a pomegranate.
     

    Photo Courtesy: Esha Gupta's Instagram

    Esha's photo captions, however, imply that the diva is making fun of the remarks by sharing more of these images. Also Read: BOLD video, pictures: Jennifer Lopez flaunts her perfect booty; netizens call her 'SEXY'

    Photo Courtesy: Esha Gupta's Instagram

    The actress is well-known for posting her sultry and sensual photographs on social media.  Fans went berserk and flooded her comments section with heart and fire emojis as soon as she post pictures. Also Read: Sexy photos and video: Esha Gupta shows off curves in black gown

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    After Karan Malhotra Sanjay Dutt pens an emotional note on Shamshera failure drb

    After Karan Malhotra, Sanjay Dutt pens an emotional note on Shamshera’s failure

    Ek Villain Returns Here is what Disha Patani Arjun Kapoor Tara Sutaria breakfast looks like drb

    Ek Villain Returns: Here’s what Disha Patani, Arjun Kapoor, Tara Sutaria’s breakfast looks like

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu purchased same house shared with ex-husband Naga Chaitanya; here's how much she paid RBA

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu purchased same house shared with ex-husband Naga Chaitanya; here's how much she paid

    Hansal Mehta Pratik Gandhi reunite for Applause Entertainment Gandhi drb

    Hansal Mehta, Pratik Gandhi reunite for Applause Entertainment’s ‘Gandhi’

    Yashraj Mukhate latest song is about Ranveer Singh bum drb

    Yashraj Mukhate’s latest song is about Ranveer Singh’s ‘bum’

    Recent Stories

    Delhis Manipal Hospital doctors perform Sudan's first-ever liver transplant - adt

    Delhi's Manipal Hospital doctors perform Sudan's first-ever liver transplant

    Commonwealth Games, CWG 2022: India women to seek inspiration from Tokyo Olympics to end hockey medal drought-ayh

    CWG 2022: India women to seek inspiration from Tokyo Olympics to end hockey medal drought

    44th Chess Olympiad: India slams Pakistan for 'politicising' prestigious event snt

    44th Chess Olympiad: India slams Pakistan for 'politicising' prestigious event

    Sebastian Vettel opens up about 'difficult' decision to retire; fans thank 4-time F1 champion snt

    Sebastian Vettel opens up about 'difficult' decision to retire; fans thank 4-time F1 champion

    After Karan Malhotra Sanjay Dutt pens an emotional note on Shamshera failure drb

    After Karan Malhotra, Sanjay Dutt pens an emotional note on Shamshera’s failure

    Recent Videos

    India at 75: Barrister George Joseph, the Rosapoo Durai of Kallar community snt

    India@75: Barrister George Joseph, the 'Rosapoo Durai' of Kallar community

    Video Icon
    Shop Online Securely Without Punching In Card Details Every Time snt

    Shop Online Securely Without Punching In Card Details Every Time

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Batukeshwar Dutt, the revolutionary who deserved more

    India@75: Batukeshwar Dutt, the revolutionary who deserved more

    Video Icon
    Kargil Vijay Diwas: Story of how India gave Pakistan a bloody nose

    Kargil Vijay Diwas: How India gave Pakistan a bloody nose

    Video Icon
    Kargil Vijay Diwas: Honouring India's bravehearts

    Kargil Vijay Diwas Special: Honouring India's bravehearts

    Video Icon