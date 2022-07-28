Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu purchased same house shared with ex-husband Naga Chaitanya; here's how much she paid

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu's followers poke fun at Naga Chaitanya's supporters for trying to demoralise the actress with untrue rumours. The video of actor Murali Mohan making a huge revelation has gone viral.

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu purchased same house shared with ex-husband Naga Chaitanya; here's how much she paid RBA
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Bangalore, First Published Jul 28, 2022, 2:24 PM IST

    Since she split from Naga Chaitanya, Samantha Ruth Prabhu has been making a lot of commotion. The girl has emerged more resilient than ever. Since she continues to inspire people despite all of the difficult times she has had, her fan base is growing every day. While there is widespread speculation that the actress has bought the same home that she and her ex-husband Naga Chaitanya shared before their divorce,

    The rumours claim that Sam paid more than the asking price for the property and acquired it in her name. While her supporters applaud her bold decision, a video of veteran actor Murali Mohan going viral showed that Pushpa actress had paid a hefty price to purchase the home she shared with her ex-husband during their marriage. Sam bought the house, which cost roughly Rs 100 crores, exclusively for herself.

    Also Read: Laal Singh Chaddha: Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor's film to be out on OTT after....

    Samantha's supporters are praising over her and making fun of Naga Chaitanya's fans, who frequently try to demoralise the actress with untrue rumours, while the video of Murali Mohan making this huge revelation goes viral. 

    Also Read: Priyanka Chopra or Deepika Padukone? Who will become 'New Captain Marvel'?

    Samantha recently retaliated against the trolls when it was stated that they had propagated relationship rumours about Naga and Sobhita Dhulipala. In the most refined manner imaginable, she chastised the detractors. 

    Also Read: Dhanush's net worth, cars, salary, house, education and more

    When it was first reported that Samantha had asked Naga Chaitanya for 200 crore rupees in alimony, Samantha called the report "the most ludicrous rumour" and denied it. Samantha has recently gained popularity thanks to her involvement on Koffee Alongside Karan 7 with Akshay Kumar, and the fabs of both stars are raving about their sizzling chemistry.
     

    Last Updated Jul 28, 2022, 2:24 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Hansal Mehta Pratik Gandhi reunite for Applause Entertainment Gandhi drb

    Hansal Mehta, Pratik Gandhi reunite for Applause Entertainment’s ‘Gandhi’

    Yashraj Mukhate latest song is about Ranveer Singh bum drb

    Yashraj Mukhate’s latest song is about Ranveer Singh’s ‘bum’

    Priyanka Chopra or Deepika Padukone? Who will become 'New Captain Marvel'? Russo Brothers make their choice RBA

    Priyanka Chopra or Deepika Padukone? Who will become 'New Captain Marvel'? Russo Brothers make their choice

    Pictures and video: Malaika Arora shows off sexy cleavage in a see-through black high-slit gown RBA

    Pictures and video: Malaika Arora shows off sexy cleavage in a see-through black high-slit gown

    Vaathi first look: Dhanush plays a teacher in Venky Atluri's film (Read details) RBA

    Vaathi first look: Dhanush plays a teacher in Venky Atluri's film (Read details)

    Recent Stories

    football cristiano Ronaldo reiterates desire to leave Manchester United Chelsea U-turn only option left snt

    Ronaldo reiterates desire to leave Manchester United; Chelsea U-turn only option left?

    Watch Swiggy delivery agent waits helplessly in heavy rain at traffic signal; wins netizens' heart-tgy

    Watch: Swiggy delivery agent waits helplessly in heavy rain at traffic signal; wins netizens' heart

    India vs West Indies/Windies, IND vs WI 2022: Shubman Gill to Shardul Thakur - Ranking the top 5 performers in the ODIs-ayh

    IND vs WI 2022: Shubman Gill to Shardul Thakur - Ranking the top 5 performers in ODIs

    Redmi 10A Sport launched in India here s why you should buy this budget friendly smartphone gcw

    Redmi 10A Sport launched in India; here's why you should buy this budget-friendly smartphone

    ECI permits citizens above 17 years to enrol for voter cards in advance - adt

    ECI permits citizens above 17 years to enrol for voter cards in advance

    Recent Videos

    India at 75: Barrister George Joseph, the Rosapoo Durai of Kallar community snt

    India@75: Barrister George Joseph, the 'Rosapoo Durai' of Kallar community

    Video Icon
    Shop Online Securely Without Punching In Card Details Every Time snt

    Shop Online Securely Without Punching In Card Details Every Time

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Batukeshwar Dutt, the revolutionary who deserved more

    India@75: Batukeshwar Dutt, the revolutionary who deserved more

    Video Icon
    Kargil Vijay Diwas: Story of how India gave Pakistan a bloody nose

    Kargil Vijay Diwas: How India gave Pakistan a bloody nose

    Video Icon
    Kargil Vijay Diwas: Honouring India's bravehearts

    Kargil Vijay Diwas Special: Honouring India's bravehearts

    Video Icon