Samantha Ruth Prabhu purchased same house shared with ex-husband Naga Chaitanya; here's how much she paid

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's followers poke fun at Naga Chaitanya's supporters for trying to demoralise the actress with untrue rumours. The video of actor Murali Mohan making a huge revelation has gone viral.

Since she split from Naga Chaitanya, Samantha Ruth Prabhu has been making a lot of commotion. The girl has emerged more resilient than ever. Since she continues to inspire people despite all of the difficult times she has had, her fan base is growing every day. While there is widespread speculation that the actress has bought the same home that she and her ex-husband Naga Chaitanya shared before their divorce,

The rumours claim that Sam paid more than the asking price for the property and acquired it in her name. While her supporters applaud her bold decision, a video of veteran actor Murali Mohan going viral showed that Pushpa actress had paid a hefty price to purchase the home she shared with her ex-husband during their marriage. Sam bought the house, which cost roughly Rs 100 crores, exclusively for herself.

Samantha's supporters are praising over her and making fun of Naga Chaitanya's fans, who frequently try to demoralise the actress with untrue rumours, while the video of Murali Mohan making this huge revelation goes viral.

Samantha recently retaliated against the trolls when it was stated that they had propagated relationship rumours about Naga and Sobhita Dhulipala. In the most refined manner imaginable, she chastised the detractors.

When it was first reported that Samantha had asked Naga Chaitanya for 200 crore rupees in alimony, Samantha called the report "the most ludicrous rumour" and denied it. Samantha has recently gained popularity thanks to her involvement on Koffee Alongside Karan 7 with Akshay Kumar, and the fabs of both stars are raving about their sizzling chemistry.

