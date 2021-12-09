Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif wedding: Inside video LEAKED despite phone ban and NDA (WATCH)

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal wedding inside video got leaked on the first day when the guest arrived; here what happened next

Bollywood actors Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal will take their 7 pheras today and become husband and wife. Media and fans are waiting for any pictures or videos of the wedding festivities which is currently happening at the Six Senses Fort Barwara. According to reports, no Photos, video policy were put in place.

No one including guests, organizers, or the hotel staff will have access to smartphones or any other electronic device. It was said that people were asked to sign an NDA barring them from revealing their attendance at the grand wedding. No drones should be spotted flying around the wedding venue at Six Senses Resort. And if they find any it will be shot down. Guests at the wedding will be allotted secret codes and what not.

But then also, an inside video got leaked on the first day when the guest arrived at the venue. In the video, we can see the grand welcome of the guests at the fort. Some performers were seen dancing to the sufi song Khwaja Mere Khwaja, sung unplugged by a local Rajasthani artist.

Yes, the video was stunning with some fireworks and Sufi music, which was happening at the entrance of the resort. Check out the leaked video.

On Katrina Kaif's sangeet ceremony, we learned that she donned a pink lehenga by Falguni and Shane Peacock. On the other hand, Vicky Kaushal wore a sherwani with roses printed on it. Reports suggest that some popular Punjabi artists performed at the Sangeet ceremony, and both families of the couple danced to many hit Bollywood songs and the guests.

