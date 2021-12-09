  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif wedding: Inside video LEAKED despite phone ban and NDA (WATCH)

    Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal wedding inside video got leaked on the first day when the guest arrived; here what happened next

    Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif wedding: Inside video LEAKED despite phone ban RCB
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Bangalore, First Published Dec 9, 2021, 12:43 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Bollywood actors Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal will take their 7 pheras today and become husband and wife. Media and fans are waiting for any pictures or videos of the wedding festivities which is currently happening at the Six Senses Fort Barwara. According to reports, no Photos, video policy were put in place. 

    No one including guests, organizers, or the hotel staff will have access to smartphones or any other electronic device. It was said that people were  asked to sign an NDA barring them from revealing their attendance at the grand wedding. No drones should be spotted flying around the wedding venue at Six Senses Resort. And if they find any it will be shot down. Guests at the wedding will be allotted secret codes and what not.

    But then also, an inside video got leaked on the first day when the guest arrived at the venue. In the video, we can see the grand welcome of the guests at the fort. Some performers were seen dancing to the sufi song Khwaja Mere Khwaja, sung unplugged by a local Rajasthani artist. 

    Also read: Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif wedding: Did actress pay 75% of marriage expenses?

    Yes, the video was stunning with some fireworks and Sufi music, which was happening at the entrance of the resort. Check out the leaked video. 

    On Katrina Kaif's sangeet ceremony, we learned that she donned a pink lehenga by Falguni and Shane Peacock. On the other hand, Vicky Kaushal wore a sherwani with roses printed on it. Reports suggest that some popular Punjabi artists performed at the Sangeet ceremony, and both families of the couple danced to many hit Bollywood songs and the guests. 

    ALSO READ: Exclusive: Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif would secretly meet at a common friend’s place

     Also Read: Katrina Kaif's DARK secrets: 9 biggest CONTROVERSIES of the bride-to-be aka Mrs Kaushal

    Last Updated Dec 9, 2021, 12:43 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif wedding: Did actress pay 75 per cent of marriage expenses?

    Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif wedding: Did actress pay 75% of marriage expenses?

    RRR Trailer Ram Charan Jr NTR mind blown body transformations stun fans drb

    RRR Trailer: Ram Charan, Jr NTR’s mind blown body transformations stun fans

    Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui actor Abhishek Bajaj wishes to star in Dwayne Johnson biopic drb

    'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui' actor Abhishek Bajaj wishes to star in Dwayne Johnson’s biopic

    Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal's wedding: Here's the TIME when Bride will say 'I DO' RCB

    Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal's wedding: Here's the TIME when Bride will say 'I DO'

    Happy birthday Dia Mirza: Few unknown facts of the actress SCJ

    Happy birthday Dia Mirza: Few unknown facts of the actress

    Recent Stories

    When was the last time Barcelona played in the UEFA Europa League?-ayh

    When was the last time Barcelona played in the UEFA Europa League?

    CDS Gen Bipin Rawat chopper crash Deceased IAF junior officer pradeep arakkal played key role in Kerala 2018 floods

    CDS Gen Bipin Rawat chopper crash: Deceased IAF junior officer played key role in Kerala 2018 floods

    Google Year in search 2021 Most searched news events personalities more Check list gcw

    Google 'Year in search 2021': Most searched news events, personalities & more; Check list

    Ashes 2021-22, Australia vs England, Gabba Test: David Warner falls for 94 as AUS nearly leads ENG by 100-ayh

    Ashes 2021-22, Gabba Test: David Warner falls for 94 as Australia nearly leads by 100

    Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif wedding: Did actress pay 75 per cent of marriage expenses?

    Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif wedding: Did actress pay 75% of marriage expenses?

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, MCFC vs JFC: Mumbai City will continue to play an attacking brand of football - Des Buckingham-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, MCFC vs JFC: "MCFC will continue to play an attacking brand of football" - Des Buckingham

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, HFC vs BFC: It was the worst first half in my time here at Bengaluru FC - Marco Pezzaiuoli-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, HFC vs BFC: "It was the worst first half in my time here at Bengaluru FC" - Marco Pezzaiuoli

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Hyderabad FC vs Bengaluru FC Match Highlights (Game 22): Bartholomew Ogbeche helps HFC pile misery on BFC with 1-0 win-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 22): Bartholomew Ogbeche helps HFC pile misery on BFC with 1-0 win

    Video Icon
    CDS Bipin Rawat helicopter crash: India's most senior General who died in service-dnm

    CDS Bipin Rawat helicopter crash: India’s most senior General who died in service

    Video Icon
    Tragic IAF Mi-17V5 chopper crash in Tamil Nadu with CDS Gen Bipin Rawat onboard that shook India (WATCH)

    Tragic IAF Mi-17V5 chopper crash in Tamil Nadu with CDS Gen Bipin Rawat onboard that shook India (WATCH)

    Video Icon