Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif wedding: Did actress pay 75% of marriage expenses?

Today, Katrina Kaif will become Mrs Vicky Kaushal at a grand wedding in Rajasthan. According to reports, the bride paid 75% of the expenses of the wedding.

Bollywood actors Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are about to tie the knot in a big, fat Punjabi wedding; their ‘7 pheras’ will happen between 3:30 pm to 3:45 pm today. Since the last two days, the couple and their guests enjoyed some wedding festivities like Mehandi, sangeet, and cocktail parties.

Today is the big day for Katrina and Vicky as they will start their new life as husband and wife. The couple have chosen one of the expensive resorts in India, Six Senses Resort, Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur, which is a 700-year-old fort in Rajasthan.

According to Booking.com, the cheapest room at the property is Rs 92,000 per night before taxes. Now we learned that Katrina Kaif is allegedly paid for most of the expenses that including resort, travel costs of all the guests. She also paid for the security arrangements and others.

It is also said that Katrina took most of the critical decisions in the wedding arrangements and ideas. According to reports, Katrina paid 75% of the expenses and Vicky has coved the other 25% of the marriage costs.

Yesterday, some of Katrina and Vicky's guests went on a Safari and at night some guests threw a party for the couple. Many Bollywood celebs are at the venue to encounter the grand wedding. Kabir Khan, Mini Mathur, Sharvari Wagh, Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi, Radhika Madan, etc are already enjoying the functions.

It is also reported that Katrina and Vicky have been allegedly offered Rs 80 crore from Amazon Prime Video to telecast their exclusive wedding videos. Yesterday, the wedding card got leaked on social media. A fan club of Katrina posted a picture of the card, which is made on a white sheet with gold-tone. Many social media users called it classy and tastefully.