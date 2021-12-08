Katrina Kaif's DARK secrets: 7 biggest CONTROVERSIES of the bride-to-be aka Mrs Kaushal

From her affairs to real age on the passport to B grade film; here are some dark secrets of Katrina Kaif's life that are out on the internet; read on



Bollywood actors Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are all set to tie the knot on December 9 in Jodhpur's Sawai Madhopur. Many Bollywood celebrities like Kabir Khan, Mini Mathur, Gurdas Maan, Shankar Mahadevan, Ehsaan, Angad Bedi, Neha Dhupia, and others have already reached the venue. Today, let us look back to some of Katrina's biggest controversies the star allegedly has been involved in.

Several relationships: Katrina Kaif has been in the news for her affairs and link ups with Bollywood actors like Salman Khan and Ranbir Kapoor. She also had a few heartbreaks ever since she came into the industry. It was said that Salman Khan was the person who helped her film career and gave a boost.

Break-up with Salman Khan: There were many reports and rumours that Katrina Kaif's Bharat co-star Salman Khan had allegedly physically assaulted her on more than one occasion during their relationship. There was news that Salman had once reportedly slapped Katrina over an argument in a restaurant long back. And once on the sets of Ek Tha Tiger when she donned a very short skirt for a song. ALSO READ: Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif wedding: All you need to know about the couple’s Haldi and Mehendi Ceremonies

Boom, a B-grade film: Katrina Kaif made her Bollywood debut with a B-grade film called Boom, where she had to expose her breasts in front of Gulshan Grover. In that particular shot, Gulshan was seen rubbing his face in Katrina's breasts. It was a very bold scene of Katrina Kaif; the movie failed at the box office. The film also featured Amitabh Bachchan.

Khan VS Khan at Katrina Kaif's 27th birthday: Long back in 2008, when Katrina Kaif was celebrating her 27th birthday party, which was hosted by then rumoured boyfriend Salman Khan, a huge fight broke out. Yes, the infamous fight was between Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan, who was also at the party with Gauri Khan.

Age: There are many reports and rumours in the industry that Katrina Kaif is hiding her age. Not just that, many prominent celebrities have hinted the same on Koffee with Karan. In one of the episodes, Deepika commented on Katrina that she wanted to see the Bharat actress's passport and said she wanted to see Kaif's actual age.



Real Name: Katrina was initially named Katrina Turquotte, but before entering Bollywood, she added Kaif to her surname, which is her father's name. Besides that, all her siblings had used their mother's surname, which is Turquotte. Katrina Kaif's father's name is Mohammad Kaif, who was a Kashmiri Muslim and mother's name is Suzanne Turquotte, who is of British origin. Katrina's parents got divorced when she was pretty young. She took Kaif surname because it would be easier for the Indians to pronounce her name. In an interview, Katrina had talked about the same saying, "And for people wondering, yes, my passport name is Katrina Turquotte. I changed it because it'll be easier for people to call me. Nothing more."



Parents: Katrina has always said that her father did not influence her or her siblings' growth as her parents got divorced when she was young. In an interview with Filmfare, Katrina said, "Not having a father figure does create a certain vacuum and makes any girl feel vulnerable. When I have kids, I want them to have the experience of being with both parents. Each time I've gone through something emotionally hard, I was compelled to reflect that it must be nice for those who have strong fatherly support from a male figure, who loves you unconditionally."



Ibiza vacay with Ranbir Kapoor: It was reported that Ranbir Kapoor cheated on Deepika Padukone to be with Katrina Kaif, but later, they also got separated. Katrina and Ranbir's Ibiza vacation pictures were all over the internet where the actress was seen in a red and white bikini. In the pictures, Katrina and Ranbir were seen hanging at a beach and in some of the leaked pictures they were seen hugging and kissing during the holiday.