VD18: Varun Dhawan starrer Atlee directorial to be titled 'Baby John'? Here's what we know

Varun Dhawan, known for his passion for action films, is set to fulfill his dream as he teams up with director Atlee Kumar and producer Murad Khetani for an upcoming action extravaganza. Although the film is currently referred to as 'VD18,' a recent viral Reddit post suggests that its official title is 'Baby John,' as indicated in the film's certification details.

The Certification Board has reportedly granted the film a UA certification, as shared in the Reddit post. Despite the unofficial reveal, fans are eagerly awaiting an official announcement from the filmmakers regarding the film's title. Varun Dhawan had previously taken to his Instagram in December to announce the completion of the film's Kochi schedule, expressing gratitude to Kerala for the support.

In an earlier interview, Varun hinted at the movie being a mass-action entertainer, promising a high dose of entertainment that aligns with his preferences. Reports suggest that 'Baby John' is a Hindi remake of the Tamil blockbuster 'Theri,' originally featuring Thalapathy Vijay. This project marks Varun Dhawan's first collaboration with director Atlee, whose previous film 'Jawan' featuring Shah Rukh Khan was a major success.

Adding to the star-studded cast, Keerthy Suresh is set to make her Hindi debut in 'Baby John,' and Wamiqa Gabbi will play a pivotal role. The film is helmed by Tamil filmmaker Kalees and is expected to hit theaters on May 31, 2024. As fans anticipate the official title announcement, Varun Dhawan is gearing up to showcase his action hero avatar in this highly anticipated release.