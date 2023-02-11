Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Valentine's Day special: Salman Khan, Himesh re-unite for 'Kisi ka Bhai Kisi ki Jaan's song 'Naiyo Lagda'

    Richa Barua
    First Published Feb 11, 2023, 12:03 PM IST

    Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan's directors have upped the ante for this Valentine's Day by releasing a teaser for one of the film's first tracks. The film's love hymn, 'Naiyo Lagda,' is set amid the breathtaking valleys of Ladakh.

    According to the preview, the song has a lot of melodies and would be a good fit for Valentine's Day celebrations. The song stars Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde, and their connection is nearly obvious, with the wonderful surroundings upping the romance factor on several levels.

    Also Read: Allu Arjun turns good samaritan, extends financial help to fan's ailing father

    Himesh Reshammiya, who has previously created hit songs for Salman Khan such as Teri Meri, Tere Naam title song, and Tu hi Tu Har Jagah, is the composer, with lyrics by Shabbir Ahmed and Kamaal Khan and Palak Muchhal providing their voices to the song.

    Farhad Samji directs Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, a Salman Khan Films production produced by Salma Khan. Salman Khan, Venkatesh Daggubati, Pooja Hegde, Jagapathi Babu, Bhumika Chawla, Vijender Singh, Abhimanyu Singh, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari, and Vinali Bhatnagar appear in the film, which has Romance, Action, and Drama themes. The film will be distributed internationally by Zee Studios and will be released on Eid 2023.

    Last Updated Feb 11, 2023, 12:03 PM IST
