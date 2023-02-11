Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Allu Arjun turns good samaritan, extends financial help to fan's ailing father

    Pushpa actor Allu Arjun recently assisted a fan's ailing father by financially financing his treatment. His fans praised him.

    First Published Feb 11, 2023, 10:40 AM IST

    Allu Arjun has emerged as one of India's top stars today and has garnered a large fan base over time. He is also grateful for and appreciates their affection. The actor recently demonstrated this when he lent a helping hand to a needy fan.

    Fans are the ones that elevate him to the status of superstar, and he is eternally grateful for their support. As he usually does, the superstar recently lent a helping hand to a needy fan. When a fan group wrote about a co-fan struggling to get funding for his father's lung ailment, Allu Arjun jumped into aid.

    One of Allu Arjun's fan clubs recently wrote about a member who needed financial assistance. The individual had been attempting to raise funds to help pay for his father's lung illness treatment. The Pushpa star came to his aid and assisted with the therapy.

    The same fan club posted about Allu Arjun’s help. Tagging him, the club posted a tweet that read, “After knowing the problem of our Co AA fan. Demi God #AlluArjun did all the helpfull need with his Team to their family. LOVE YOU FOREVER ANNA(sic)”

    Previously, the same fan organisation had asked for financial assistance to support the fan's father, who was suffering from a lung condition. They had made a Rs 2 lakh petition.

    Allu Arjun recently visited his devoted fans at a special occasion in Vizag and was showered with love and respect. He was hailed by a throng of admirers, who cheered and whistled him on. The Pushpa star posed for selfies with his admirers and expressed gratitude for their continuing support.

    Allu Arjun was most recently seen in filmmaker Sukumar's Pushpa: The Rise, which kicked off the South's dominance in the North belt in December 2021. Pushpa 2's production was repeatedly postponed. The shooting commenced a few of days ago and is moving very quickly. Pushpa: The Rule will be available at the end of this year or in early 2024.

    Meanwhile, Allu Arjun is working on films with Koratala Siva and ICON, both directed by Venu Sriram. AR Murugadoss and Boyapati Srinu are also on his radar.

