    Urvashi Rautela hospitalised in Hyderabad due to fracture; read report

    Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela was in Hyderabad for the shoot of NBK 109's third schedule. The film also stars Bobby Deol in the lead role. The actress is currently hospitalised after suffering injuries during the film's shoot

    Richa Barua
    First Published Jul 9, 2024, 5:13 PM IST

    Urvashi Rautela, who will next be seen in Nandamuri Balakrishna's Telugu film NBK 109, has been hospitalised after suffering injuries during filming in Hyderabad. Bobby Deol plays a major role in the film.

    Urvashi's team released a press statement stating that the actress had suffered a 'severe' fracture. She has been admitted to the hospital and receives the best care possible. Urvashi's crew said that she suffered the fracture while filming a high-octane sequence and has been in discomfort ever since.

    Urvashi reportedly flew to Hyderabad lately to shoot the third schedule of NBK 109.

    Uravshi's health update, as well as further information on the accident, are awaited.

    NBK 109 is the film's preliminary title. It started on sale in November 2023. Thaman S. composed the music for the film, which was directed by Bobby Kolli. However, the film's release date has not yet been confirmed.

    Urvashi most recently appeared in the controversial film JNU: Jahangir National University, in which she plays a campus politician.

    The actress's next films are NBK109 with Bobby Deol, Dulqueer Salman, Nandamuri Balakrishna, Baap with Sunny Deol, Mithun Chakraborty, and Sanjay Dutt, and Inspector Avinash 2 with Randeep Hooda. 

