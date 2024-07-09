Singer Usha Uthup's husband Jani Chacko Uthup passes away aged 78; Read more

On July 8, Jani Chacko Uthup, husband of singer Usha Uthup, passed away at their home in Kolkata. The 78-year-old succumbed to a cardiac arrest. Learn more about his life and legacy

July 8, 2024, marks one of the saddest days for the legendary singer Usha Uthup. On this night, she lost the love of her life, her husband Jani Chacko Uthup, to a massive cardiac arrest.

The 78-year-old was peacefully watching television at home when he started feeling uncomfortable. Despite the family's swift response to rush him to the hospital, Jani Chacko Uthup tragically passed away during the journey.

Who Was Jani Chacko Uthup?

For those unfamiliar, Jani was the second husband of the renowned singer and Padma Bhushan awardee Usha Uthup. According to PTI, the family revealed that the 78-year-old experienced discomfort while watching TV, leading to the cardiac arrest that claimed his life. His death was confirmed by doctors on July 8 in Kolkata, and his last rites are scheduled for Tuesday, July 9.

Jani Chacko Uthup’s Family

During the early days of her career, Usha Uthup performed at a nightclub in Calcutta, where she met Jani Chacko Uthup for the first time. This meeting took place when she sang 'A Taste of Honey' by The Beatles. At the time, Usha was married to her first husband, Ramu, who was also present that evening. Usha and Jani eventually married and became parents to a daughter, Anjali, and a son, Sunny.

Jani Chacko Uthup’s Career

In Usha Uthup’s biography, 'The Queen of Indian Pop,' she mentions that Jani worked with the renowned tea company J. Thomas & Company.

How Usha and Jani Met

Usha Uthup recounts in her book that her former husband Ramu used to accompany her to her gigs in Calcutta. It was at one of these shows that she met Jani. Initially, Usha thought Ramu and Jani would become good friends, providing Ramu with company in Calcutta.

However, the next day, while Ramu and Jani went out for dinner, Jani returned to watch Usha’s performance. After the show, Jani drove Usha back to her hotel where Ramu was waiting. It was then that Ramu told Usha about Jani's feelings for her. Upon being asked, Usha admitted that she had similar feelings for Jani. Usha and Ramu had been married for five years before her relationship with Jani began.

Jani Chacko Uthup’s sudden passing has left a void in the lives of his loved ones, and he will be deeply missed.

