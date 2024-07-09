Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Singer Usha Uthup's husband Jani Chacko Uthup passes away aged 78; Read more

    On July 8, Jani Chacko Uthup, husband of singer Usha Uthup, passed away at their home in Kolkata. The 78-year-old succumbed to a cardiac arrest. Learn more about his life and legacy

    Singer Usha Uthup's husband Jani Chacko Uthup passes away aged 78; Read more ATG
    Author
    Amrita Ghosh
    First Published Jul 9, 2024, 9:48 AM IST

    July 8, 2024, marks one of the saddest days for the legendary singer Usha Uthup. On this night, she lost the love of her life, her husband Jani Chacko Uthup, to a massive cardiac arrest.

    The 78-year-old was peacefully watching television at home when he started feeling uncomfortable. Despite the family's swift response to rush him to the hospital, Jani Chacko Uthup tragically passed away during the journey.

    Who Was Jani Chacko Uthup?

    For those unfamiliar, Jani was the second husband of the renowned singer and Padma Bhushan awardee Usha Uthup. According to PTI, the family revealed that the 78-year-old experienced discomfort while watching TV, leading to the cardiac arrest that claimed his life. His death was confirmed by doctors on July 8 in Kolkata, and his last rites are scheduled for Tuesday, July 9.

    Jani Chacko Uthup’s Family

    During the early days of her career, Usha Uthup performed at a nightclub in Calcutta, where she met Jani Chacko Uthup for the first time. This meeting took place when she sang 'A Taste of Honey' by The Beatles. At the time, Usha was married to her first husband, Ramu, who was also present that evening. Usha and Jani eventually married and became parents to a daughter, Anjali, and a son, Sunny.

    Jani Chacko Uthup’s Career

    In Usha Uthup’s biography, 'The Queen of Indian Pop,' she mentions that Jani worked with the renowned tea company J. Thomas & Company.

    How Usha and Jani Met

    Usha Uthup recounts in her book that her former husband Ramu used to accompany her to her gigs in Calcutta. It was at one of these shows that she met Jani. Initially, Usha thought Ramu and Jani would become good friends, providing Ramu with company in Calcutta.

    ALSO READ: Kareena Kapoor beats Monday blues as she shares beach vacay pics in swimsuit and striped shirt

    However, the next day, while Ramu and Jani went out for dinner, Jani returned to watch Usha’s performance. After the show, Jani drove Usha back to her hotel where Ramu was waiting. It was then that Ramu told Usha about Jani's feelings for her. Upon being asked, Usha admitted that she had similar feelings for Jani. Usha and Ramu had been married for five years before her relationship with Jani began.

    Jani Chacko Uthup’s sudden passing has left a void in the lives of his loved ones, and he will be deeply missed.

    Last Updated Jul 9, 2024, 9:48 AM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kriti Sanon at Silverstone: First Bollywood actress to attend F1; star wishes luck to Max and Checo RBA

    Kriti Sanon at Silverstone: First Bollywood actress to attend F1; star wishes luck to Max and Checo

    Bigg Boss OTT 3: SHOCKING! Armaan Malik nominated for the entire season, here's why RKK

    Bigg Boss OTT 3: SHOCKING! Armaan Malik nominated for the entire season, here's why

    Kareena Kapoor beats Monday blues as she shares beach vacay pics in swimsuit and striped shirt RBA

    Kareena Kapoor beats Monday blues as she shares beach vacay pics in swimsuit and striped shirt

    Vicky Kaushal is fortunate to marry Katrina Kaif says Anil Kapoor, Bad Newz star agrees RBA

    Vicky Kaushal is fortunate to marry Katrina Kaif, says Anil Kapoor, ‘Bad Newz’ star agrees

    Did Fahadh Faasil reject Rajinikanth's Coolie? Here's what we know RBA

    Did Fahadh Faasil reject Rajinikanth's Coolie? Here's what we know

    Recent Stories

    Bengaluru police lodge FIR on Virat Kohli One eight commune pub on MG Road for late night operations vkp

    Bengaluru police lodge FIR on Virat Kohli’s One8 commune pub on MG Road for late-night operations

    Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant Haldi: Bhabhi Sloka looks regal ATG

    Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant Haldi: Bhabhi Sloka looks regal

    Karnataka rains IMD warns of floods in coastal districts orange alert for five days amid hefty downpour vkp

    Karnataka rains: IMD warns of floods in coastal districts, orange alert for 5 days amid hefty downpour

    Jammu and Kashmir terror attack: 5 Indian Army soldiers killed; Pakistani terrorists threw grenade on truck, then opened fire AJR

    J&K terror attack: 5 Army soldiers killed; Pakistani terrorists threw grenade on truck, then opened fire

    Karnataka records 8% more rainfall, wetlands experience deficit vkp

    Karnataka records 8% more rainfall, wetlands experience deficit

    Recent Videos

    World famous hotspot Jog Falls in Shivamogga attracts tourists during monsoon vkp

    Karnataka: Magical mist attracts tourists to world-famous Jog Falls in Shivamogga; WATCH stunning video

    Video Icon
    CCTV footage reveals absconding Mihir Shah leaving Mumbai pub before fatal BMW crash (WATCH) AJR

    CCTV footage reveals absconding Mihir Shah leaving Mumbai pub before fatal BMW crash (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Passenger records water leakage on Vande Bharat train, railways responds (WATCH) AJR

    Passenger records water leakage on Vande Bharat train, railways responds (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Travelling light? Actor Anup Soni spots boxers on Delhi airport luggage belt (WATCH) AJR

    Travelling light? Actor Anup Soni spots boxers on Delhi airport luggage belt (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Eiffel tower protest: Topless women challenge authoritarianism with anti-fascist slogans (WATCH) AJR

    Eiffel tower protest: Topless women challenge authoritarianism with anti-fascist slogans (WATCH)

    Video Icon