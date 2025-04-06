West Bengal Weather Update: Heavy rain, thunderstorm forecast in THESE places; Check

Read Full Gallery

Due to twin low pressures in the Bay of Bengal, there is a possibility of Kalbaishakhi and hailstorms across the state. According to the Alipore Meteorological Office, there is a forecast of storms and rain in South Bengal until April 8. There is also a possibility of rain in North Bengal

Due to twin low pressures in the Bay of Bengal, there is a possibility of thunderstorms. Two low pressures will form in the Bay of Bengal in April. As a result, one low pressure may turn into a severe cyclone.

Sunday's temperature in Kolkata will remain between 37 and 28 degrees Celsius. The Meteorological Department has not yet clearly stated whether this low pressure in the Bay of Bengal will have much impact on West Bengal.

According to the Alipore Meteorological Office, there is a forecast of storms and rain in several districts of South Bengal until April 8.

There is also a possibility of rain in North-East India. However, the Meteorological Department has said that the amount of rainfall will be higher than normal.

The Meteorological Department has said that rainfall in India will be normal during this April. Along with storms and rain in South Bengal, there is also a possibility of rain in North Bengal.

Gusty winds may blow with the rain. Forecast from Alipore Meteorological Office. That is, due to these twin circulations, there is a high possibility of heavy thunderstorms and hailstorms across the state.

