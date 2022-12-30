Urvashi Rautela drops a cryptic post of 'praying' after cricketer Rishabh Pant's car accident - READ

After the unexpected news of renowned cricketer Rishabh Pant's ghastly car accident broke out on the internet, the Bollywood star Urvashi Rautela took to her social media handle. Feeling amused by this, she dropped a cryptic post. Indirectly mocking the cricketer, her caption mentioned that she is praying.

Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant got into a car accident on Friday morning. He is admitted to a hospital now. Following his accident, his former flame and global icon, Urvashi Rautela, took to social media to share a cryptic post. The actress shared a photo of herself dressed in a white-colored blingy-dress. Her dress also had a veil and hair accessories. She is wearing a neckpiece with the same type of earrings.

Sharing the photo, she wrote, "Praying." She also used the hashtags like #UrvashiRautela and #UR1. As soon as she posted this picture on her Instagram handle, many social media users and trolls started attacking her for posting a glamorous picture like this. They also added that how can she post this stunning picture at a time like this while the Indian cricketer, Rishabh Pant, is in the hospital and is injured from the car accident.

"Are kya photo upload kar rahi ho, udhar rishabh bhai pant ka accident ho gaya he, get well soon rishabh bhai," said a social media user. "Bhai ka accident hua h aur tu idhar insta pe hot bane ghum Rahi h," said another troll. "Rishab ka accident hogya he pta chala ki nhi," another troll commented. "RP KA ACCIDENT HO GYA H YE INSTAGRAM ME LAGI PADI H," another user added.

For those unaware, Urvashi Rautela often makes headlines for her past link-up with cricketer Rishabh Pant. The actress once mentioned that a person with the initials RP had her waiting for hours. This statement made people think that it was indirectly hinting at the cricketer. She also shared cryptic posts on love and heartbreak. She was also in Australia at the same time around when Pant was there for team India’s match.

However, a couple of months ago, she clarified that the RP in her life is her co-star Ram Pothineni. Urvashi Rautela was labeled and termed a stalker when she jetted off to Australia following the cricketer's arrival in the country.

Meanwhile, Rishabh Pant was injured in a car accident while traveling to his home from Delhi. The accident happened on Friday (December 30), morning when his car collided with the divider, as per reports. The accident took place around the Narsan border of Roorkee near Hammadpur Jhal. After the unexpected collision, the car was completely damaged. It is getting reported that Pant got moved to Dehradun. According to a leading entertainment publication's recent reports, the Indian cricketer is undergoing an overall check-up.