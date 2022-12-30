Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Tunisha Sharma death: Supreme court lawyer defines abetment to suicide, maid gives her statement

    Now there is a new development in the Tunisha Sharma suicide case. The case has officially gone into the Supreme Court. In the court, the lawyer explained what abetment to suicide means. After understanding the meaning, the late actress's maid has given her statement.

    Tunisha Sharma death: Supreme court lawyer defines abetment to suicide, maid gives her statement vma
    Author
    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published Dec 30, 2022, 12:51 PM IST

    While even allegedly attempting suicide or any similar act of ending life is really a painful thing to think about, be it television celebs or people they do commit it. It shouldn't happen since there are many other ways to deal with problems. But, sadly, it is a bitter reality.

    TV star Tunisha, who took her own life by committing suicide, has left everyone in the Indian television industry shocked. On December 24, she ended her life by hanging herself in the make-up room of her ex-boyfriend Sheezan Khan on the sets of Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul. Sheezan has got arrested under section 306 of the IPC for abetment of suicide on the complaint of the late actress's mother.

    ALSO READ: Minutes before Tunisha's death, the 'Ali Baba' cast was discussing lunch order

    The late actress's ex-boyfriend Sheezan Khan, who has gotten arrested by the Waliv police, had broken his silence. The star opened up on how the Shraddha Walker case forced him to break up with his ex-girlfriend. While it is a shocking thing that actors commit suicide, but taking our own life is not an apt solution to problems. He was also caught frequently changing his statements by the Waliv police, who added that he could not give a proper reason and cause behind breaking up with the late actress.

    In Tunishas's suicide case, there is a fresh update now. Her house help and maid, Reshma, gave her statement to the police. Reshma is working for the late actress Tunisha and her mother for quite a long time. Reportedly, Reshma said that on the same day when Tunisha died by suicide, she was supposed to go to Chandigarh at night. The latter had also taken leave for the trip. She also added that Sheezan used to stay with them for 4 to 5 days. He promised the late actress, Tunisha's mother, Vanita, that he would marry Tunisha. However, after their breakup, Tunisha became very sad. She used to remain in depression.

    Supreme Court lawyer Khusbhu Jain has explained what 'Abetment To Suicide,' means. She said, "The case in question revolves around abetment to suicide by Sheezan Khan. Abetment of suicide is an act of (1) abetting, (2) instigating, or (3) aiding the victim in committing suicide. After all of these ingredients of abetment of suicide are satisfied. Only then can the prosecution create a case of abetment of suicide under Section 306 of the Indian Penal Code, 1860."

    ALSO READ: Tunisha Sharma suicide: Urfi Javed posts her perspective on Instagram

    Interestingly, the late actress Tunisha's mother, Vanita Sharma, has also given a quote related to the case. She said, "I will not sit quietly, until Sheezan gets punished. Tunisha checked his phone once & found that he was cheating on her. On questioning Sheezan, he slapped her. My daughter had no disease. I will not spare Sheezan. My daughter has gone, I am alone now."

    Last Updated Dec 30, 2022, 12:51 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    KGF star Yash collaborates with Bengaluru Traffic Police; urges fans not to drink and drive on New Year RBA

    KGF star Yash collaborates with Bengaluru Traffic Police; urges fans not to drink and drive on New Year

    BTS V rings in first birthday without Jin hyung; Kolkata fans put LED Ad for Taehyung - WATCH

    BTS V rings in first birthday without Jin hyung; Kolkata fans put LED Ad for Taehyung - WATCH

    Pele Dies at 82 Sylvester Stallone to Vicky Kaushal celebs across the globe pay tribute to King of Football RBA

    Pele Dies at 82: Sylvester Stallone to Vicky Kaushal, celebs across the globe pay tribute to King of Football

    Tunisha Sharma death: Family insists investigation into 'Love Jihad' angle; says he taught Urdu to actress RBA

    Tunisha Sharma death: Family insists investigation into Love Jihad angle; says Sheezan taught Urdu to actress

    Narendra Modi's mother Heeraben passes away at 100: Kangana Ranaut and more celebs offer condolences RBA

    Narendra Modi's mother Heeraben passes away at 100: Kangana Ranaut and more celebs offer condolences

    Recent Stories

    Rishabh Pant car accident: Netizens wish speedy recovery amid stable condition of young wicketkeeper-batter-ayh

    Rishabh Pant car accident: Netizens wish speedy recovery amid stable condition of young wicketkeeper-batter

    PM Modi flags off Vande Bharat Express connecting Howrah to New Jalpaiguri via video conference AJR

    PM Modi flags off Vande Bharat Express connecting Howrah to New Jalpaiguri via video conference

    KGF star Yash collaborates with Bengaluru Traffic Police; urges fans not to drink and drive on New Year RBA

    KGF star Yash collaborates with Bengaluru Traffic Police; urges fans not to drink and drive on New Year

    Apple iPhone Fold with flexible OLED display likely to launch in 2025 Report gcw

    Apple's iPhone Fold with flexible OLED display likely to launch in 2025: Report

    BTS V rings in first birthday without Jin hyung; Kolkata fans put LED Ad for Taehyung - WATCH

    BTS V rings in first birthday without Jin hyung; Kolkata fans put LED Ad for Taehyung - WATCH

    Recent Videos

    Caught on CCTV: Cricketer Rishabh Pant's Mercedes car crash

    Caught on CCTV: Rishabh Pant's Mercedes car crash

    Video Icon
    India tests extended range BrahMos from SU-30MKI fighter over Bay of Bengal

    India successfully tests extended range BrahMos missile from SU-30MKI fighter over Bay of Bengal

    Video Icon
    Mukesh Ambani shares his biggest inspiration and mantra for winner's mindset

    Mukesh Ambani shares his biggest inspiration and mantra for winner's mindset

    Video Icon
    Viral Video: Indians fight onboard Bangkok to Kolkata flight

    Viral Video: Indians fight onboard Bangkok-Kolkata flight

    Video Icon
    T shirt hi chal rahi hai Rahul Gandhi leaves media in splits on winter morning at Congress HQ

    'T-shirt hi chal rahi hai...' Rahul Gandhi leaves media in splits on winter morning at Congress HQ

    Video Icon