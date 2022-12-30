Tunisha Sharma death: Supreme court lawyer defines abetment to suicide, maid gives her statement

Now there is a new development in the Tunisha Sharma suicide case. The case has officially gone into the Supreme Court. In the court, the lawyer explained what abetment to suicide means. After understanding the meaning, the late actress's maid has given her statement.

While even allegedly attempting suicide or any similar act of ending life is really a painful thing to think about, be it television celebs or people they do commit it. It shouldn't happen since there are many other ways to deal with problems. But, sadly, it is a bitter reality.

TV star Tunisha, who took her own life by committing suicide, has left everyone in the Indian television industry shocked. On December 24, she ended her life by hanging herself in the make-up room of her ex-boyfriend Sheezan Khan on the sets of Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul. Sheezan has got arrested under section 306 of the IPC for abetment of suicide on the complaint of the late actress's mother.

The late actress's ex-boyfriend Sheezan Khan, who has gotten arrested by the Waliv police, had broken his silence. The star opened up on how the Shraddha Walker case forced him to break up with his ex-girlfriend. While it is a shocking thing that actors commit suicide, but taking our own life is not an apt solution to problems. He was also caught frequently changing his statements by the Waliv police, who added that he could not give a proper reason and cause behind breaking up with the late actress.

In Tunishas's suicide case, there is a fresh update now. Her house help and maid, Reshma, gave her statement to the police. Reshma is working for the late actress Tunisha and her mother for quite a long time. Reportedly, Reshma said that on the same day when Tunisha died by suicide, she was supposed to go to Chandigarh at night. The latter had also taken leave for the trip. She also added that Sheezan used to stay with them for 4 to 5 days. He promised the late actress, Tunisha's mother, Vanita, that he would marry Tunisha. However, after their breakup, Tunisha became very sad. She used to remain in depression.

Supreme Court lawyer Khusbhu Jain has explained what 'Abetment To Suicide,' means. She said, "The case in question revolves around abetment to suicide by Sheezan Khan. Abetment of suicide is an act of (1) abetting, (2) instigating, or (3) aiding the victim in committing suicide. After all of these ingredients of abetment of suicide are satisfied. Only then can the prosecution create a case of abetment of suicide under Section 306 of the Indian Penal Code, 1860."

Interestingly, the late actress Tunisha's mother, Vanita Sharma, has also given a quote related to the case. She said, "I will not sit quietly, until Sheezan gets punished. Tunisha checked his phone once & found that he was cheating on her. On questioning Sheezan, he slapped her. My daughter had no disease. I will not spare Sheezan. My daughter has gone, I am alone now."