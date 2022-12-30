BTS V rings in first birthday without Jin hyung; Kolkata fans put LED Ad for Taehyung - WATCH

It is a happy and emotional time for BTS ARMYs. While it is a happy time that today is V's birthday, it is also a mellow feeling for ardent BTS fandom globally as this will be his first birthday without Jin Hyung. For those unaware, BTS Jin is currently serving in the military.

BTS member Kim Taehyung, also known as V, turns 27 today. To make his birthday more special and memorable, like each year, the ARMYs have conceptualized grand celebrations to make the day really good for the birthday boy.

Social media today is bombarded with birthday wishes for Taehyung. The netizens have shared special edits and fan art to express their love for the Winter Bear singer. However, BTS fans are also a bit emotional as Taehyung is celebrating his first birthday without his Jin hyung (older brother). Kim Seokjin, the eldest and loved member of BTS, has enlisted in South Korean mandatory military services.

ALSO READ: New Year 2023: Three mouth-watering desserts to sweeten up your taste buds

Fans are digging out old videos and photos of TaeJin (Taehyung and Jin). Jin Hyung's old birthday wishes for V have also resurfaced. While sharing the evergreen moments, fans also assured V that his Jin hyung will always be with him.

"Taehyungahh happy birthday on behalf of Jin hyung. Happy birthday V," a fan said. "I just realized that this is the first birthday of taehyung as a bts without jin hyung :(( so happiest birthday v :(( loveuu," a fan added. "Happy birthday V oppa. Always be happy. And god always bless you. And I know you miss jin oppa. We also miss jinu oppa. Love you and, once again, happy birthdays," said a fan.

Besides, this is a fact that BTS V, who turns 27 today, is also loved and adored in India. The subcontinent is known as Tae Tae Land because of the love that desi BTS fans shower on Kim Taehyung, also fondly known as V. Today in order to make his birthday more unforgettable, Kolkata fans have put an LED ad on top of Vardaan Mall in Park Street. The ad got placed in the middle of Park Street, decorated for Christmas 2022. We can see that a big crowd has gathered to make videos of the birthday ad. Surprisingly, it is not the first time. Last year, they put an ad on the top of the most iconic Flury's cafe in Kolkata. Well, this time, there is a cup sleeve event happening too. It is one of the first for a country like India. Korean food is getting served in a food truck in the city. It looks like BTS has to take notice of this desi love and make India a priority on tour destinations when they re-group. Posting the ad on Twitter on December 28, a V fanpage in their tweet caption wrote, "Our Kolkata ad is live! Vardaan Market, Kolkata 28-31 December '22 10am - 10pm Let's shower our love for Taehyung. Please visit & commemorate his birthday. Do tag us with pics and videos!."

Another fan page shared the picture of the food truck event in Kolkata, which was to ring in V's birthday on December 29. His caption read, "There was a big que, most turned up for V Day! #TaeUtsav Cafe event, Kolkata."

ALSO READ: New Year 2023: Three flavorful dinner party recipes to spice up the evening