Urfi Javed in LOVE? Actress' cryptic post hints about her new relationship

Urfi aka Uorfi Javed, is also a popular social media personality, and her posts frequently make the news. Maintaining that trajectory, Urfi's latest post has left followers guessing about her love life; read on

Urfi Javed is well-known for her provocative fashion choices. Whenever the Bigg Boss OTT diva comes out, her out-of-the-box costumes create headlines. Photographers frequently see the TV actress in her 'hatke' ensembles, and she never fails to amaze her admirers with her bold fashion choices.

The diva is highly committed to her job and principles, and although working in the field for many years, her name has never appeared with any male actor. But it appears that the diva's long run is about to end, as she has set the first stone indicating that someone important has entered her life.

Recently Uorfi took to her Instagram story and uploaded an account with an authentic date background where she disclosed a card quoting 'He Said Yes,' which is giving a sure short clue about her getting committed.

Not only this, but her manager Sanjit Asgaonkar also congratulated the diva on his Instagram story, where he uploaded the same picture as Uorfi and captioned, "Congratulations, brooooooo @urf7i," which gives a strong foundation to this news; however, they both haven't opened up more about this topic, and none of the other people were tagged in the story, which is creating a deep mystery amongst the audience about Uorfi's secret guy.

Nonetheless, her red carpet appearances for the world's best designers have received a lot of attention, and as a result, she is presently on the A-list of the designers' priorities. To yet, she has not confirmed being in a relationship; keep tuned for further information.