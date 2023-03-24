Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Parineeti Chopra's pictures with AAP MP Raghav Chadha spark dating rumors; know details

    Parineeti Chopra's pictures with AAP MP Raghav Chadha spark dating rumors; know details
    First Published Mar 24, 2023, 10:26 AM IST

    We know how bollywood celebrities often spark dating rumors if spotted with anyone in the city. Recently, the 'Code Red Tiranga' fame Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra was captured by shutterbugs on a dinner date with AAP MP Raghav Chadha in Mumbai at Bastian in Worli. These images and videos of Parineeti and Raghav went viral on social media.

    Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra has sparked dating rumors with Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), MP Raghav Chadha, post the duo was seen and spotted together this afternoon by the paparazzi. The videos shared by the photogs show the two coming out of a restaurant together.

    While Raghav went straight to his car, Parineeti stopped to pose for the shutterbugs and interacted with them for a brief period before stepping inside Raghav's car. The actress wore a casual black top paired with pants of the same color. Raghav, on the other hand, wore a beige shirt.

    Last night, the alleged couple got clicked in Bastian at Worli. They twinned in white. Photos and videos of the same have gone viral on social media. Parineeti and Raghav also posed for the shutterbugs. Take a look at the photo shared by the actress’ fanclub.

    This news comes to light now after a couple of months post Parineeti, Raghav, Adar Poonawalla, and Indian women’s football team goalkeeper Aditi Chauhan became the recipient of the first-ever India UK Outstanding Achiever Honours in London. Parineeti made her big Bollywood debut with Ladies vs. Ricky Bahl. She gave an impressive performance in Sooraj Barjatya directorial multi-starrer movie Uunchai along with Boman Irani, Amitabh Bachchan, Danny Denzongpa, Anupam Kher and Sarika.

    Currently, she is gearing up for Chamkila, a biopic on Punjabi popstar duo of the 80's era - Amar Singh Chamkila and Amarjot Kaur. The two got assassinated in Mehsampur Village in 1988. The movie, helmed by Imtiaz Ali, will also star Diljit Dosanjh. The actress recently wrapped up the shooting of the film.

