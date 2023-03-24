Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Fans roast Shah Rukh Khan for being 'cheap' and 'toxic' with wife Gauri Khan

    A recent new Reddit video has shaken the internet. In that clip, Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan are talking with host Simi Garewal. In the candid chat, Gauri revealed Shah Rukh was disgustingly possessive about her. This clip has invited wrath from fans who slammed SRK for being so.

    Author
    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published Mar 24, 2023, 12:52 PM IST

    In the recently trending Reddit video, an old interview clip of Shah Rukh Khan with Simi Garewal went viral on the internet. In the video clip, his wife and renowned interior designer, Gauri Khan, finally confessed how Shah Rukh Khan was 'disgustingly possessive'.

    While today Shah Rukh Khan, the King of Bollywood, and his wife Gauri Khan, are considered the number one power couple in the Hindi film industry and also couple goals by many of their fans, apparently back in the days, Badshah of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan was not so chill and cool with his wife.

    This unseen and tea-invoking incident caught the attention of Reddit fans. It resulted in netizens and social media users slamming Shah Rukh Khan for being so 'toxic' and 'mean' with his wife Gauri Khan.

    In the video clip, Simi Garewal asks Shah Rukh Khan to reveal the truth of his possessiveness for Gauri Khan. Shah Rukh Khan said, "I was very possessive. I was like a dog." Gauri chimed in, and added, "He was disgustingly possessive and sick." Shah Rukh said, "I was vulgar, cheap, and sick." Gauri also shared, "He would not let me wear a white shirt because it was transparent. He had a kink in his mind, I think." Shah Rukh added, "I somehow felt like to control, which is why I became really cheap."

    The old video clip has gone viral on the social media platform Reddit with many fans slamming Shah Rukh Khan for being so disgusting and cheap with his wife Gauri during their earliest days after the marriage. Here are the VIRAL comments left by fans who slammed Shah Rukh Khan for his cheap and 'possessive' behavior toward his wife, Gauri Khan. "Seriously creepy, I can not wait to read how romantic it was in the 90s and how everyone was doing it," a fan slammed Shah Rukh Khan. "My dog would leave me and go with anyone new, and he loves it if I have people over because, the more the people happier he is. And if I hug or kiss someone, he joins in for a group hug from the back. So do not compare cheap possessiveness of humans to a dog," another fan bashed Shah Rukh. "No girl in the right mind would like this behaviour. It is toxic and disgusting. She was young and naive and did not know any better as SRK was the problem and not her," a fan roasted SRK.

    Last Updated Mar 24, 2023, 12:52 PM IST
