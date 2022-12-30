Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Tunisha Sharma death case: Actress' mother alleges Sheezan Khan slapped her daughter and more- report

    Tunisha Sharma's mother has claimed that her late daughter ended her relationship with Sheezan Khan after seeing his text messages with another lady. She also claimed that her daughter was slapped by Sheezan Khan the day they broke up.
     

    Tunisha Sharma death case: Actress' mother alleges Sheezan Khan slapped her daughter and more- report RBA
    Author
    Richa Barua
    First Published Dec 30, 2022, 2:51 PM IST

    In a recent development in Tunisha Sharma's suicide case, the actress' mother has stated that Sheezan Khan struck her daughter the day they broke up. Tunisha's mother said the same in an interview with the media, admitting that her late daughter liked her Ali Baba co-star.

    "Tunisha can't commit suicide. I'm just not sure what transpired in those 10-15 minutes. Because everything happened in Sheezan's makeup room, only God knows what he did to my kid. Sheezan smacked her the day they broke up, and she sobbed a lot, alleging he exploited her. "During first, she told me that she liked Sheezan," Tunisha's mother stated at a news conference on Friday, according to a prominent media outlet.

    Also Read: Tunisha Sharma death: Family insists investigation into Love Jihad angle

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by @varindertchawla

    "Tunisha ended her relationship with Sheezan after reading his communications with another lady," her mother explained. Tunisha and Sheezan allegedly split up just 15 days before the actress died.

    Not just this, but during the press conference, Tunisha’s mother claimed that her daughter could have been ‘murdered’ as well. She further alleged that Sheezan did not even call the ambulance the day Tunisha died. “I just want to know what conspired that day, what triggered her to take this decision. We spoke, and in half an hour what happened I don’t know. Sheezan brought her down and they didn’t call an ambulance,” she said.

    Also Read: Minutes before Tunisha's death, the 'Ali Baba' cast was discussing lunch order

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by @varindertchawla

    On December 24, Tunisha Sharma was discovered hanging in the make-up area of her programme Ali Baba. According to authorities, the 20-year-old actress went to the restroom on the set and did not return for an extended period. She was discovered hanging inside after the door was smashed down. There was no suicide note found at the scene. The actress died as a result of suffocation, according to the post-mortem report.

    Tunisha's mother filed a lawsuit a day after her death, accusing Sheezan of aiding suicide. On December 25, he was detained and is still in police custody. According to the latest reports, his custody is extended till 31st December. Sheezan's lawyer, Shailendra Mishra, discussed the continuing inquiry and alleged that his client is being framed. "Sheezan is not guilty. He is just framed since there may be future pressure. As a result, he has been held needlessly. They may do research from any viewpoint. "We are prepared," the actor's lawyer told to a media house.

    Last Updated Dec 30, 2022, 2:51 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Tunisha Sharma death: Supreme court lawyer defines abetment to suicide, maid gives her statement vma

    Tunisha Sharma death: Supreme court lawyer defines abetment to suicide, maid gives her statement

    KGF star Yash collaborates with Bengaluru Traffic Police; urges fans not to drink and drive on New Year RBA

    KGF star Yash collaborates with Bengaluru Traffic Police; urges fans not to drink and drive on New Year

    BTS V rings in first birthday without Jin hyung; Kolkata fans put LED Ad for Taehyung - WATCH

    BTS V rings in first birthday without Jin hyung; Kolkata fans put LED Ad for Taehyung - WATCH

    Pele Dies at 82 Sylvester Stallone to Vicky Kaushal celebs across the globe pay tribute to King of Football RBA

    Pele Dies at 82: Sylvester Stallone to Vicky Kaushal, celebs across the globe pay tribute to King of Football

    Tunisha Sharma death: Family insists investigation into 'Love Jihad' angle; says he taught Urdu to actress RBA

    Tunisha Sharma death: Family insists investigation into Love Jihad angle; says Sheezan taught Urdu to actress

    Recent Stories

    Howrah New Jalpaiguri Vande Bharat Express: Know its speed, ticket fare and more AJR

    Howrah-New Jalpaiguri Vande Bharat Express: Know its speed, ticket fare and more

    Urfi Javed SEXY video: Actress surprises fans by barely covering herself with a necklace-themed outfit - WATCH vma

    Urfi Javed SEXY video: Actress surprises fans by barely covering herself with a necklace-themed outfit - WATCH

    West Bengal: India's first underwater metro to be completed by December 2023 - adt

    West Bengal: India's first underwater metro to be completed by December 2023

    Auto Expo 2023 Italian Bike Brand MBP to enter Indian market M502N to be first product gcw

    Auto Expo 2023: Italian Bike Brand MBP to enter Indian market; M502N to be first product

    football Pele was true King, God for u' - Bhaiuchung Bhutia-ayh

    'Pele was true King, God for us' - Bhaiuchung Bhutia

    Recent Videos

    WATCH Rishabh Pant makes narrow escape in deadly car crash-ayh

    WATCH: Rishabh Pant makes narrow escape in deadly car crash

    Video Icon
    Caught on CCTV: Cricketer Rishabh Pant's Mercedes car crash

    Caught on CCTV: Rishabh Pant's Mercedes car crash

    Video Icon
    India tests extended range BrahMos from SU-30MKI fighter over Bay of Bengal

    India successfully tests extended range BrahMos missile from SU-30MKI fighter over Bay of Bengal

    Video Icon
    Mukesh Ambani shares his biggest inspiration and mantra for winner's mindset

    Mukesh Ambani shares his biggest inspiration and mantra for winner's mindset

    Video Icon
    Viral Video: Indians fight onboard Bangkok to Kolkata flight

    Viral Video: Indians fight onboard Bangkok-Kolkata flight

    Video Icon