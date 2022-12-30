Tunisha Sharma death case: Actress' mother alleges Sheezan Khan slapped her daughter and more- report

Tunisha Sharma's mother has claimed that her late daughter ended her relationship with Sheezan Khan after seeing his text messages with another lady. She also claimed that her daughter was slapped by Sheezan Khan the day they broke up.

In a recent development in Tunisha Sharma's suicide case, the actress' mother has stated that Sheezan Khan struck her daughter the day they broke up. Tunisha's mother said the same in an interview with the media, admitting that her late daughter liked her Ali Baba co-star.

"Tunisha can't commit suicide. I'm just not sure what transpired in those 10-15 minutes. Because everything happened in Sheezan's makeup room, only God knows what he did to my kid. Sheezan smacked her the day they broke up, and she sobbed a lot, alleging he exploited her. "During first, she told me that she liked Sheezan," Tunisha's mother stated at a news conference on Friday, according to a prominent media outlet.

Also Read: Tunisha Sharma death: Family insists investigation into Love Jihad angle

"Tunisha ended her relationship with Sheezan after reading his communications with another lady," her mother explained. Tunisha and Sheezan allegedly split up just 15 days before the actress died.

Not just this, but during the press conference, Tunisha’s mother claimed that her daughter could have been ‘murdered’ as well. She further alleged that Sheezan did not even call the ambulance the day Tunisha died. “I just want to know what conspired that day, what triggered her to take this decision. We spoke, and in half an hour what happened I don’t know. Sheezan brought her down and they didn’t call an ambulance,” she said.

Also Read: Minutes before Tunisha's death, the 'Ali Baba' cast was discussing lunch order

On December 24, Tunisha Sharma was discovered hanging in the make-up area of her programme Ali Baba. According to authorities, the 20-year-old actress went to the restroom on the set and did not return for an extended period. She was discovered hanging inside after the door was smashed down. There was no suicide note found at the scene. The actress died as a result of suffocation, according to the post-mortem report.

Tunisha's mother filed a lawsuit a day after her death, accusing Sheezan of aiding suicide. On December 25, he was detained and is still in police custody. According to the latest reports, his custody is extended till 31st December. Sheezan's lawyer, Shailendra Mishra, discussed the continuing inquiry and alleged that his client is being framed. "Sheezan is not guilty. He is just framed since there may be future pressure. As a result, he has been held needlessly. They may do research from any viewpoint. "We are prepared," the actor's lawyer told to a media house.