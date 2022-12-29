Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Minutes before Tunisha's death, the 'Ali Baba' cast was discussing lunch order

    According to sources from the sets of the hit SAB TV show Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul, the entire cast talked about what should be ordered for lunch just minutes before the painful incident happened.

    Minutes before Tunisha's death, the 'Ali Baba' cast was discussing lunch order vma
    Author
    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published Dec 29, 2022, 2:39 PM IST

    While even allegedly attempting suicide or any similar act of ending life is really a painful thing to think about, be it television celebs or people they do commit it. It shouldn't happen since there are many other ways to deal with problems. But, sadly, it is a bitter reality.

    TV star Tunisha, who took her own life by committing suicide, has left everyone in the Indian television industry shocked. On December 24, she ended her life by hanging herself in the make-up room of her ex-boyfriend Sheezan Khan on the sets of Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul. Sheezan has got arrested under section 306 of the IPC for abetment of suicide on the complaint of the late actress's mother.

    ALSO READ: Tunisha Sharma suicide: Urfi Javed posts her perspective on Instagram

    The late actress's ex-boyfriend Sheezan Khan, who has gotten arrested by the Waliv police, had broken his silence. The star opened up on how the Shraddha Walker case forced him to break up with his ex-girlfriend. While it is a shocking thing that actors commit suicide, but taking our own life is not an apt solution to problems. He was also caught frequently changing his statements by the Waliv police, who added that he could not give a proper reason and cause behind breaking up with the late actress.

    Sources from the sets of the hit show Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul opened up on what exactly happened in the last few minutes before the unexpected happened with Tunisha Sharma committing suicide which left the entire television industry in a state of shock and deep mourning. The source said, "Tunisha, Sheezan, and other actors on the set were actually discussing what to order for lunch just minutes before she took the drastic step. So this was quite shocking for everyone."

    ALSO READ: Tunisha Sharma death case: BJP MLA says that late actress's death should, be assessed from Love Jihad angle

    According to a report by a leading Indian entertainment publication, the Waliv police stated that Sheezan has not yet given a clear cause and his side of the main story for his breakup with Tunisha. The Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul actor has been in police custody since his co-star and former girlfriend Tunisha died by suicide.

    Last Updated Dec 29, 2022, 2:39 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Sushant Singh Singh's heartbroken video before his death grabs attention; blame it on Rhea for his condition RBA

    Sushant Singh Singh's heartbroken video before his death grabs attention; blame it on Rhea for his condition

    Tunisha Sharma suicide: Urfi Javed posts her perspective on Instagram vma

    Tunisha Sharma suicide: Urfi Javed posts her perspective on Instagram

    CBFC asks SRK Deepika starrer 'Pathaan' makers to make 'changes' in songs vma

    CBFC 'guides' SRK-Deepika starrer 'Pathaan' makers to make 'changes' in songs

    Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal's wild vacation pictures go viral; couple chilling at Rajasthan desert RBA

    Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal's wild vacation pictures go viral; couple chilling at Rajasthan desert

    Avatar 2 Box Office Report Film to replace RRR as India second highest grosser earns 1 billion globally RBA

    Avatar 2 Box Office Report: Film to replace RRR as India’s second-highest grosser; earns $1 billion globally

    Recent Stories

    CBI court sends Chanda, Deepak Kochhar and Venugopal Dhoot to judicial custody till January 10 AJR

    CBI court sends Chanda, Deepak Kochhar and Venugopal Dhoot to judicial custody till January 10

    Riya Kumari murder case: Police arrest Jharkhand actor's husband in highway robbery bid - adt

    Riya Kumari murder case: Police arrest Jharkhand actor's husband in highway robbery bid

    football Ligue 1 2022-23: Kylian Mbappe rescues PSG Paris Saint-Germain despite Neymar red card against Strasbourg, supporters rue lack of Lionel Messi-ayh

    Ligue 1 2022-23: Mbappe rescues PSG despite Neymar's red card against Strasbourg; supporters rue lack of Messi

    Sushant Singh Singh's heartbroken video before his death grabs attention; blame it on Rhea for his condition RBA

    Sushant Singh Singh's heartbroken video before his death grabs attention; blame it on Rhea for his condition

    Teacher in Madhya Pradesh breaks 5-year-old's hand for not spelling 'parrot' right; arrested AJR

    Teacher in Madhya Pradesh breaks 5-year-old's hand for spelling mistake; arrested

    Recent Videos

    Mukesh Ambani shares his biggest inspiration and mantra for winner's mindset

    Mukesh Ambani shares his biggest inspiration and mantra for winner's mindset

    Video Icon
    Viral Video: Indians fight onboard Bangkok to Kolkata flight

    Viral Video: Indians fight onboard Bangkok-Kolkata flight

    Video Icon
    T shirt hi chal rahi hai Rahul Gandhi leaves media in splits on winter morning at Congress HQ

    'T-shirt hi chal rahi hai...' Rahul Gandhi leaves media in splits on winter morning at Congress HQ

    Video Icon
    Check out sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik's giant Santa Claus sculpture

    Check out sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik's giant Santa Claus sculpture (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    BSF shoots down Pakistani drone in Punjab's Ferozepur Sector

    BSF shoots down Pakistani drone in Punjab's Ferozepur Sector

    Video Icon