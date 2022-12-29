Minutes before Tunisha's death, the 'Ali Baba' cast was discussing lunch order

According to sources from the sets of the hit SAB TV show Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul, the entire cast talked about what should be ordered for lunch just minutes before the painful incident happened.

While even allegedly attempting suicide or any similar act of ending life is really a painful thing to think about, be it television celebs or people they do commit it. It shouldn't happen since there are many other ways to deal with problems. But, sadly, it is a bitter reality.

TV star Tunisha, who took her own life by committing suicide, has left everyone in the Indian television industry shocked. On December 24, she ended her life by hanging herself in the make-up room of her ex-boyfriend Sheezan Khan on the sets of Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul. Sheezan has got arrested under section 306 of the IPC for abetment of suicide on the complaint of the late actress's mother.

The late actress's ex-boyfriend Sheezan Khan, who has gotten arrested by the Waliv police, had broken his silence. The star opened up on how the Shraddha Walker case forced him to break up with his ex-girlfriend. While it is a shocking thing that actors commit suicide, but taking our own life is not an apt solution to problems. He was also caught frequently changing his statements by the Waliv police, who added that he could not give a proper reason and cause behind breaking up with the late actress.

Sources from the sets of the hit show Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul opened up on what exactly happened in the last few minutes before the unexpected happened with Tunisha Sharma committing suicide which left the entire television industry in a state of shock and deep mourning. The source said, "Tunisha, Sheezan, and other actors on the set were actually discussing what to order for lunch just minutes before she took the drastic step. So this was quite shocking for everyone."

According to a report by a leading Indian entertainment publication, the Waliv police stated that Sheezan has not yet given a clear cause and his side of the main story for his breakup with Tunisha. The Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul actor has been in police custody since his co-star and former girlfriend Tunisha died by suicide.