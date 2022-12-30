Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Tunisha Sharma death: Family insists investigation into Love Jihad angle; says Sheezan taught Urdu to actress

    Tunisha Sharma died by suicide on December 24 on the set of her show Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul. Her ex-boyfriend Sheezan Khan has been accused of abetting suicide.

    Author
    Richa Barua
    First Published Dec 30, 2022, 9:44 AM IST

    Police are questioning TV actor Sheezan Khan about what happened on a television production set in Maharashtra's Palghar district on December 24, when his co-star Tunisha Sharma reportedly committed suicide. Sheezan was detained on Sunday for abetting her suicide.

    Police are presently holding him. Tunisha's mother claims that Sheezan cheated on her and "used" her daughter. She has also made claims against Sheezan's relatives, and according to the most recent update, he was teaching Urdu to Tunisha.

    Tunisha Sharma was learning Urdu 
    On Thursday, the police recorded Tunisha Sharma's mother's testimony. She told the police that Sheezan Khan was teaching Tunisha Urdu. She had previously claimed that her daughter had begun to wear a Hiqab. The Sharma family also calls for investigating the case with a Love Jihad aspect. Tunisha's maternal uncle Pawan Sharma also provided police with a statement stating that there was a difference in the deceased's body language, conduct, and how she dressed after meeting Sheezan. In this instance, the Sharma family has been advocating for the 'Love Jihad' perspective from the start.

    Vinita Sharma, Tunisha Sharma's mother, will hold a news conference on Friday at 11 a.m. New information about the case is scheduled to be released on December 30 when she speaks to the media. Vinita Sharma has filed an FIR with the Waliv Police Department regarding her daughter's death. Sheezan has been accused of assisting her daughter's suicide. So far, the police have taken testimony from several people, including Tunisha's mother, uncle, other relatives, set crew, and co-actors.

    Sheezan Khan has been detained by police until December 30. He has not cooperated with the probe during interrogation. He has been accused of cheating on Tunisha with another woman. The police have obtained WhatsApp communications related to the case, but Sheezan has not cooperated during interrogation.

    Last Updated Dec 30, 2022, 9:44 AM IST
