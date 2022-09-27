Trailer of Zaid Khan’s Banaras receives overwhelming response

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Zaid Khan who will be debuting in this film, is seen sharing with his lady love Sonal Monteiro that he is her husband from the future. 

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 27, 2022, 1:05 PM IST

    One of the most-expected pan-Indian films to come out of Sandalwood. Next, the Banaras team has released the film's trailer today. With some stunning visuals, the movie, which has been set in the historic city of Banaras looks to be highly engaging, going by trailer.

    With a theme of time travel, which director Jayatirta has managed to hold as suspense till now, Banaras is sure to capture audiences with its storyline. Zaid Khan who will be debuting in this film, is seen sharing with his lady love Sonal Monteiro that he is her husband from the future. And then the story goes on to further intrigue fans with its storyline. 

    Zaid Khan has been ambitious to make it big in films since childhood. And he has been earnestly prepping himself for the same. Son of politico Zameer Ahmed, Zaid is confident and talented and is bound to make an impression across the country.

    The pan-India film will release across five languages and hit screens on November 4. The film produced by National Khan Productions also stars prominent actors Achyut Kumar, Sujay Shastri, Barkat Ali and Devraj amongst others. 

    Last Updated Sep 27, 2022, 1:05 PM IST
