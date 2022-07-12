Thor: Love And Thunder Box Office Collection Day 5-Chris Hemsworth's film earns Rs 73 crore in India

Thor: Love and Thunder, Chris Hemsworth's most recent film, is a huge hit in India! On July 7, the movie went wide in theatres. The Oscar-winning filmmaker Taika Waititi's film continues its successful run after opening to strong attendance at the box office.

Chris Hemsworth, Christian Bale, Natalie Portman, and Tessa Thompson play the leading characters in the movie. Day 5, July 11, saw even higher sales for Thor: Love and Thunder in India. Trade analysts anticipate that the movie will make $300 million worldwide, or Rs 237 crore.

Thor performed well in India, earning Rs 64.80 billion over four days. The movie had a strong Thursday (Rs 18.6 crore) start before suffering a significant decline on Friday. The Hindi-dubbed version of the movie contributed most to its recovery during the weekend. The film is predicted to do well on Day 5.

Thor - Love And Thunder had a successful extended opening weekend, earning over 65 crore nett in the first four days, according to Box Office India. The movie had a strong Thursday opening, but then had a significant decline on Friday. It seemed highly unlikely that Sunday would see the film's opening-day numbers return, but it did.

Although the metros were largely flat and the majority of the increase came from the mass pockets, particularly the dubbed Hindi version of the film, there was a significant upturn on Saturday and then a little more growth on Sunday.

As long as the movie continues its typical pattern beyond the weekend, Thor - Love And Thunder is on track to become an HIT. Although there have been conflicting reviews of the movie, according to a BO report, the first four days of sales have been strong.

About Thor: Love And Thunder

Chris appears in the Oscar-winning Taika Waititi picture among a superb ensemble cast that also includes Tessa Thompson and Natalie Portman. Christian Bale makes his MCU debut in the movie. Thor: Love and Thunder from Marvel Studios will be available in India on July 7 in six different languages, including English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. The movie's plot centres on Thor, who sets off on a search for inner peace that is unlike anything he has ever experienced. Gorr the God Butcher, an assassin from another galaxy who wants to wipe off all gods, interrupts his retirement.