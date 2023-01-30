Sushmita Sen starrer awaited series Aarya 3 teaser out, actress gives glimpse of her powerful avatar

Sushmita Sen has begun shooting for the third season of her hit web series, Aarya 3. She shared a video on her official Instagram handle to give a sneak peek of her titular character in the new season.

Global bollywood icon Sushmita Sen is back on the screens. The actor has shared the first teaser of her upcoming web series, Aarya season 3. Sushmita Sen is a big name in the Bollywood industry that does not need any further introduction. She is one of the finest stars in our industry with many hit films Maine Pyar Kyun Kiya, Main Hoon Naa, and others to her credits.

Fans can witness her smoking a cigar. She smokes the cigar with swag and poise. We also see her with a pistol on the table in front of it. She not only smokes a cigar but also loads her pistol in the first official teaser.

Sharing the teaser video on Instagram, Sushmita wrote, "She is back, and she means business #HotstarSpecials #Aarya3, Now shooting." She is seen in a black full-sleeved top and big black sunglasses as she smokes a cigar.

Fans of the series shared their excitement for the upcoming season in the comments section. Sushmita Sen's daughter Renee Sen commented on the video, "You are unreal."

"Waiting for this since a long time .... #Excited !!!!!!," a fan said. "Woahh. It looks like Roar will be higher. The prey will get hunted BIGTIME.. Caution Alert - Screens will be LIT, with (fire emoji)," said a fan. "Uffffff adrenaline rush," a fan shared. "Look forward to another mindblowing series ! Cheers," a fan ranted.

Sushmita made her OTT debut with Aarya in June 2020, which also marked her comeback on-screen after long. In the series, the actor plays the protagonist, a powerful and nuanced character named Aarya, who literally goes beyond boundaries to protect her family from the world of crime. Sikandar Kher also has a pivotal role in the series.

