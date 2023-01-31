Shehzada release pushed ahead out of respect for SRK's Pathaan, here's new date of Kartik Aaryan starrer film

The makers have pushed ahead the release date of Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon starrer much-awaited film Shehzada out of affection and respect for Shah Rukh Khan starrer film, Pathaan. The film Shehzada, will now release in theatres on February 17, 2023.

Kartik Aaryan and Shehzada team have announced on Monday evening that their film has got postponed out of respect for Pathaan. The Shah Rukh Khan starrer is doing fantastic business at the Box Office.

Shehzada, starring Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon, will release in theatres by February 17. The makers made this official reveal on Monday. The film, directed by Rohit Dhawan and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Allu Arvind, Aman Gill, and Aaryan, was originally planned to arrive in theatres on February 10.

The producers decided to push the release out of respect for Pathaan. Their press note read, "Shehzada gets a new release date! Out of respect for Pathaan. This Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon starrer directed by Rohit Dhawan and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Allu Arvind, Aman Gill, and Kartik Aaryan, the family entertainer will now release on 17 February 2023."

Shehzada is directed by Rohit Dhawan. The film stars Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon, Manisha Koirala, Paresh Rawal, Ronit Roy, Sachin Khedekar. Music by Pritam and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Allu Arvind, Aman Gill, and Kartik Aaryan, the film is set to release on February 17, 2023. Shehzada is an official Hindi remake of the 2019 Telugu block-buster Alla Vaikunthapurammuloo that starred globally loved pan-Indian superstars Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde in leading roles.

