    Shehzada release pushed ahead out of respect for SRK's Pathaan, here's new date of Kartik Aaryan starrer film

    The makers have pushed ahead the release date of Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon starrer much-awaited film Shehzada out of affection and respect for Shah Rukh Khan starrer film, Pathaan. The film Shehzada, will now release in theatres on February 17, 2023.

    Shehzada release pushed ahead out of respect for SRK's Pathaan, here's new date of Kartik Aaryan starrer film
    Author
    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published Jan 31, 2023, 11:45 AM IST

    Kartik Aaryan and Shehzada team have announced on Monday evening that their film has got postponed out of respect for Pathaan. The Shah Rukh Khan starrer is doing fantastic business at the Box Office.

    Shehzada, starring Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon, will release in theatres by February 17. The makers made this official reveal on Monday. The film, directed by Rohit Dhawan and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Allu Arvind, Aman Gill, and Aaryan, was originally planned to arrive in theatres on February 10.

    ALSO READ: Shehzada trailer OUT: Kartik Aaryan impresses as action hero, Kriti Sanon stuns in Allu Arjun film remake

    The producers decided to push the release out of respect for Pathaan. Their press note read, "Shehzada gets a new release date! Out of respect for Pathaan. This Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon starrer directed by Rohit Dhawan and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Allu Arvind, Aman Gill, and Kartik Aaryan, the family entertainer will now release on 17 February 2023."

    Shehzada is directed by Rohit Dhawan. The film stars Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon, Manisha Koirala, Paresh Rawal, Ronit Roy, Sachin Khedekar. Music by Pritam and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Allu Arvind, Aman Gill, and Kartik Aaryan, the film is set to release on February 17, 2023. Shehzada is an official Hindi remake of the 2019 Telugu block-buster Alla Vaikunthapurammuloo that starred globally loved pan-Indian superstars Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde in leading roles.

    Besides, after winning the hearts of fans and audiences with stellar acting chops in his recent films like Dhamaka, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, and Freddy, Kartik Aaryan has become a globally prominent Bollywood superstar.

    His acting graph and performances so far has proven his mettle and credibility as a versatile performer that can pull off any diverse kind of role smoothly with finesse and nuance. Today, he is one of the biggest names in the Bollywood film industry. He is an actor and global superstar who needs no further introduction.

    ALSO READ: Shehzada trailer: Netizens unimpressed by Kartik Aaryan; say no one can match Allu Arjun swag level

    Last Updated Jan 31, 2023, 11:45 AM IST
