The Pope’s Exorcist: Russell Crowe to play REAL Vatican's Chief Exorcist, Father Gabriele Amorth's role

For The Pope’s Exorcist, Hollywood's talented star and Academy Award winner Russell Crowe plays the Vatican's Chief Exorcist; check out this interesting video

With the release of the trailer for The Pope's Exorcist, starring Russell Crowe, horror and thriller fans were ecstatic. Suppose you haven't seen the trailer yet. In that case, the forthcoming supernatural thriller is based on the true story of the Vatican's Chief Exorcist, Father Gabriele Amorth (played by Academy Award winner Russell Crowe), and his actual files.

The film follows Amorth as he investigates a terrible possession of a young kid and finds a long-running plot that the Church has frantically sought to keep concealed. And now, a new video has been produced that contrasts the real-life Father Amorth with Crowe's portrayal of the character.

Who was Father Gabriele Amorth?

Sony Pictures recently posted a movie with two pieces of footage of the real-life Father Amorth and the fictional Father Amorth. The side-by-side video shows how Russell Crowe has shaped himself to play the Vatican's Chief Exorcist in the forthcoming supernatural thriller. Visitors are also shown actual exorcisms performed on humans.

"Discover the truth, reveal the darkness," Sony Pictures stated in the video's title. The narrative of the most powerful demon ever met by Father Gabriele Amorth comes directly from the archives of the Vatican's Chief Exorcist. Watch Russell Crowe in and as #ThePopesExorcist, exclusively in cinemas April 7th in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.”

About The Pope’s Exorcist:

The Pope's Exorcist is produced by Doug Belgrad, Michael Patrick Kaczmarek, and Jeff Katz and stars Franco Nero, Daniel Zovatto, and Alex Essoe. In the Julius Avery-directed picture, Oscar-winner Russell Crowe plays Father Gabriel Amorth. R. Dean McCreary and Chester Hastings wrote the screenplay, while Michael Petroni and Evan Spiliotopoulos wrote the script.

The movie The Pope's Exorcist will be released in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu cinemas on April 7, 2023.