Kartik Aaryan, Sreeleela share INTENSE romantic scene from Anurag Basu's untitled drama [WATCH]

Kartik Aaryan is set to captivate audiences in Anurag Basu’s upcoming romantic drama, co-starring Sreeleela. The actor unveiled the film’s first look, showcasing his rockstar avatar, sparking excitement among fans. Slated for a Diwali release, the film promises an intense and emotional love story

Kartik Aaryan is all set to win over audiences once again with his upcoming untitled film, directed by Anurag Basu. While the identity of the female lead had been kept under wraps, the suspense has finally ended. The actor recently revealed the film’s first look on social media, confirming that he will be paired with Sreeleela. Their captivating on-screen chemistry in Basu’s romantic saga has already created a buzz online.

On February 15, Kartik Aaryan shared a short clip on Instagram, unveiling his and Sreeleela’s first look from the much-anticipated project. The video presents him in a rugged rockstar look, featuring long hair and a thick beard, as he shares romantic moments with the actress. The sneak peek has significantly heightened excitement surrounding the film. Alongside the reveal, Kartik also announced that the movie is set to release this Diwali.

As soon as the news broke, fans flooded social media with enthusiasm. Some described it as the "biggest love story in the making," while others speculated that it could be "Aashiqui 3." Many were convinced the film would be a massive success, predicting it to be a blockbuster. Others expressed anticipation for an emotional experience, stating that it would bring audiences to tears.

Viewers also applauded the actor’s striking transformation, with several pointing out his rockstar persona. Others admired the intensity he brought to the screen, praising his ability to blend charm with depth. Many fans were thrilled to see him return to a romantic role, a genre where he has been widely adored.

Kartik Aaryan had first announced the film back in September 2022, sharing a glimpse on Instagram. At the time, he had expressed his excitement for the project, hinting that it would be an intense and emotional love story, calling it a ‘heart-wrenching’ journey. The film also marks his first collaboration with director Anurag Basu.

Meanwhile, apart from this project, Anurag Basu is also working on Metro... In Dino, featuring Sara Ali Khan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Ali Fazal, Neena Gupta, and Pankaj Tripathi, among others.

