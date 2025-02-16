YouTuber Lakshay Chaudhary chased, attacked by 'goons' for making roasting videos, shares ordeal (WATCH)

Social media influencer and popular YouTuber Lakshay Chaudhary has claimed that he was allegedly chased by cars and attacked by a group of men in what he describes as a "clear murder attempt."

Social media influencer and popular YouTuber Lakshay Chaudhary has claimed that he was allegedly chased by cars and attacked by a group of men in what he describes as a "clear murder attempt." The incident, which unfolded in the early hours of February 16, was detailed by Chaudhary on his Instagram stories, where he also shared purported dashcam video evidence of the attack.

Chaudhary, known for his hard-hitting roasting videos, was returning from a recent trip to Russia when he alleges that his flight details were being tracked via his Instagram stories. His flight from Moscow landed at Delhi’s IGI Airport (Terminal 2) at 4:30 am, and shortly after, he found himself caught in a terrifying ordeal.

According to his account, after being picked up by a friend, he took the driver’s seat to head towards Noida. However, on the way, two Mahindra Thars and an Etios car chased them, carrying at least 7-8 men armed with sticks, hockey sticks and other weapons. Among them, he recognized Aman Baisla and Harsh Vikal, individuals he had recently made roasting videos about on YouTube.

'It was a murder attempt', alleges Lakshay Chaudhary

Recounting the harrowing experience, Chaudhary stated, "They deliberately attacked our car. If we hadn’t sped away at the right moment, they would have killed us right there." He alleged that the accued chased them all the way to Noida, ramming into their vehicle multiple times.

To his claims, he posted dashcam footage on Instagram, purportedly showing the group chasing and attacking his car.

In his social media posts, Chaudhary tagged Uttar Pradesh Police and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, urging immediate action against the accused. "This was a blatant attempt on my life and that of my friends," he said.

