Delhi stampede: CCTV footage examined, eyewitness statements to be recorded: Indian Railways probe panel

The two-member committee formed to investigate the stampede at New Delhi Railway Station have started examining CCTV footage and collecting evidence, an official of the Indian Railways said on Sunday.

Principal Chief Commercial Manager (Narsingh DeoPCCM), Northern Railway, said, "...The two -member committee formed by the Railways have started the investigation. We are trying to understand all the evidence. We have also seen CCTV footage...we will also take statements from eyewitnesses. After examining all kinds of evidence, an investigation report will be prepared and given to the administration."

Meanwhile, earlier today a high-level meeting involving senior Delhi Police officials was held at the DCP Railways office in the national capital to discuss the initial inquiry report into the Februray 15 stampede incident.

The Delhi Police have also initiated inquest proceeding on the railway station stampede and the inquiry is being headed by a DCP rank officer.

According to Delhi Police Sources, as per the Standard Operating Procedure, six additional companies were supplied by the Police Head Quarters (PHQ) to control the stampede-like situation while the SHO was instructed to set up additional barricades.

The Commissioner, Special CP Public Transport, and Deputy Commissioner of Police Railways were part of today's meeting. The officials reviewed the inquiry report and discussed measures to address the loopholes in the announcing system and legal action to be initiated.

Saturday night's stampede at the New Delhi Railway Station claimed the lives of 18 people. The tragedy occurred at 10 pm, as lakhs of devotees were heading to Prayagraj for the Maha Kumbh 2025 festival, causing significant overcrowding at the station.

The deceased were identified as Aaha Devi, 79, Pinky Devi, 41, Sheela Devi, 50, Vyom, 25, Poonam Devi, 40, Lalita Devi, 35, Suruchi, 11; Krishna Devi, 40, Vijay Sah, 15, Neeraj, 12, Shanti Devi, 40, Pooja Kumar, 8, Sangeeta Malik and Poonam, both aged 34, Mamta Jha, 40, Riya Singh, 7, Baby Kumari, 24, and Manoj, 47

Meanwhile, as per Railway release, a compensation of Rs 10 lakh by the Indian Railways was announced to the families of the deceased who lost their lives in the stampede at the New Delhi Railway Station.

Additionally, as per the release, compensation of Rs 2.5 lakh has been announced for the seriously injured and Rs 1 lakh for those with minor injuries.

A tragic incident unfolded at New Delhi Railway Station when a passenger lost balance and slipped on the stairs leading to platforms 14 and 15, resulting in several others getting injured, Northern CPRO told ANI.

