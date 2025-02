Former UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak recently visited the Taj Mahal in Agra with his wife, Akshata Murty, and mother-in-law, Sudha Murty. The family's visit to the monument, which occurred on February 15, 2025, lasted approximately ninety minutes. Sunak, greeted warmly, expressed his admiration for the Taj Mahal, calling it 'truly breathtaking' in the visitor's book.