Ed Sheeran wears team India's Champion's trophy jersey at Gurugram concert [WATCH]

Singer Ed Sheeran wrapped up the final leg of The Mathematics Tour in Gurugram on Saturday, February 15, with an electrifying performance. Several videos from the concert have gone viral, but the concluding segment of the show, in particular, has been receiving immense love. In this moment, the "Perfect" singer reappeared on stage wearing a Team India jersey, expressing his gratitude to the audience for their overwhelming support.

Fans erupted in excitement as Sheeran returned to the stage during the show's final segment, donning the iconic blue jersey. The crowd welcomed him with thunderous cheers and applause.

The British singer-songwriter, known for hits like "Galway Girl" and "Shape of You," performed at the Leisure Valley Ground in Delhi, where he was met with a sea of enthusiastic fans. Indian singer and actor Lisa Mishra set the stage with a vibrant opening performance, maintaining the energy until Sheeran took over.

As the night began, Sheeran stepped onto the stage wearing a T-shirt with "Delhi" printed on it. He kicked off his setlist with his chart-topping track, "Castle on the Hill."

Reflecting on his previous tours in India, Sheeran shared with the audience that his past concerts had always taken place in Mumbai. He recalled that when he was asked where he wanted to perform next, he expressed a desire to play in various cities across India rather than limiting his tour to Mumbai.

During his time in the country, Sheeran also visited Old Delhi and was amazed by the experience. He expressed his appreciation for India, thanking the audience for welcoming him so warmly.

Known for songs like "Thinking Out Loud," "Photograph," "You Need Me, I Don’t Need You," "Take It Back," "Don’t," "Give Me Love," and "Lego House," Sheeran once again captivated his Indian fans with a memorable performance.

