    Maidaan teaser: Ajay Devgn's ambitious project plunges into 'golden era of football'

    The wait is finally over for Ajay Devgn, as his upcoming movie will be released globally on June 23, 2023. In the film, Devgn will portray Syed Abdul Rahim, which claims to recount the heyday of football. The film was in the making for two years. 
     

    Maidaan teaser Ajay Devgn's ambitious project plunges into 'golden era of football' AHA
    First Published Mar 30, 2023, 1:36 PM IST

    We catch a glimpse of the golden era of football, from 1952 to 1962, in the teaser. During this period, the Indian football team managed to qualify for the Olympics twice. Despite several hardships, including not even having basic items such as shoes, the team gave it their soul and heart. 

    Sharing the teaser of his film, the Drishyam 2 (2022) actor wrote, "#Maidaan mein utrenge Gyarah par dikhenge Ek. A True Story. Teaser out now(sic)." Watch it here:
    #Maidaan mein utrenge Gyarah par dikhenge Ek.

    Also Read: Bholaa Screening: Ajay Devgn, Kajol arrive with family to watch the action thriller

    About Maidaan: 
    The film has been touted as one of Ajay Devgn’s most ambitious projects. It tells the true story of an unknown hero who created history and records for India. Even 60 years later, we are unable to match his achievements. Starring Priyamani, and Gajraj Rao, the film also stars Bengali actor Rudranil Ghosh among others. 

    Also Read: Anushka Sharma 'liable' to pay taxes for owning 'copyright' on her stage performances

    It has been directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma, and produced by Zee Studios, Boney Kapoor, Arunava Joy Sengupta and Akash Chawla. The screenplay and dialogues have been written by Saiwyn Quadras and Ritesh Shah respectively, while the music has been composed by AR Rahman. 

    Last Updated Mar 30, 2023, 1:36 PM IST
