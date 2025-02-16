WWE SmackDown: Three shocking events from this week's Friday night event

We look at the three shocking events that took place on Friday night SmackDown. These events have also given a peek into the Wrestlemania bookings.

Vaishnav Akash
Published: Feb 16, 2025, 5:00 AM IST

WWE SmackDown: This week's Friday night event in the WWE had a major significance as it is this week that would give a clear picture for the upcoming Elimination Chamber event. The storylines in World Wrestling Entertainment are now expected to take off rapidly, and things for Wrestlemania are set to become clearer as well. We look at the three shocking events that took place on Friday night, SmackDown. These events have also given a peek into the Wrestlemania bookings.

#3 Damien Priest to Elimination Chamber

The former Judgement Day leader overcame one of the strongest triple threats matches to book his ticket for the Elimination Chamber. Damien Priest was not the favorite to win the match, but he overcame the odds of Braun Strowman and Jacob Fatu. Though, few interruptions favored Damien Priest to win the match.

#2 Tiffany vs Charlotte Flair

Charlotte Flair decided to fight Tiffany Stratton at the Wrestlemania main event for the WWE Women's Championship. Tiffany, on the Friday night event, was defending her title, which she successfully did thanks to disqualification. It was after that the Queen announced her opponent for Wrestlemania.

Also Read: WWE: Three superstars Randy Orton could take on at the Wrestlemania

#1 Jacob Fatu vs Solo Sikoa

Just when we thought the WWE was going to book Braun Strowman and Jacob Fatu, it has given another spinner. Surprisingly, when Solo Sikoa returned to action, nobody from the Bloodline acknowledged him. It is because the former holder of Ula Fala lost the tribal chief title to Roman Reigns in early January.

In the locker room, when Solo Sikoa said I love you to Jacob Fatu, all that the power wrestler could do was stare at his brother. In the subsequent triple, things went a little south after Sikoa mistakenly hit Tama Tonga. This mishap crossed the line for Jacob Fatu as he moved towards smashing his brother.

But that didn't happen as Damian Priest came in the way. Initially, the Solo Sikoa episode caused the loss to Braun Strowman and Jacub Fatu. Now, things could get more interesting if the WWE includes Braun Strowman as well in the Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu feud.

